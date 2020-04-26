It looks like Scott Disick is taking a walk down memory lane. While the reality star is currently dating Sofia Richie, Disick threw it back to his time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians with some surprising social media activity recently. Eagle-eyed fans saw that Scott Disick liked a throwback Kourtney Kardashian photo where he can be seen kissing his ex, and it raised so many questions about what is going on.

While fans watched Disick and Kardashian's tumultuous relationship play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since 2007, it has now been almost five years now since the off-and-on couple called it quits for good in 2015. The exes, who share three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — have had a more amicable relationship in recent years, co-parenting their children and even going on vacation with each other's current partners. Kardashian is currently single, while Disick has been dating Sofia Richie for a few years.

However, it appeared that Disick was feeling a little nostalgic when he recently liked, and then unliked, a photo from 2012 that shows him locking lips with his ex. The throwback image, which was posted on a smaller Instagram fan account called @KourtneyArchives, shows the pair kissing while a second image shows Disick grabbing her butt.

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the move raised eyebrows, and while it appeared that Disick had unliked the photo at the time of publication, fans took to the comments section to debate what it could all mean.

Judging from recent comments that Disick has made about his ex, however, it sounds like the move was more of a case of nostalgia than a signal that he was going to try to get back together with Kardashian. During an April 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick opened up about whether he thought Kardashian was his soulmate — and his thoughts on his relationship with his ex were completely platonic.

"I definitely don’t want to disrespect my relationship with Sofia because it means a lot to me," he clarified during the segment. "Whether Kourtney and I are soulmates or not, I feel like I owe a lot to Kourtney for the times that I missed when I wasn’t the best partner to her. So I feel like I will forever be making up for that lost time for the rest of her life."

He concluded, "Sofia knows that we’re raising three kids together and until our kids are 100, I’ll still be making sure that Kourtney and my kids are a priority in my life."

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That being said, it sounds like Disick could be ready to take things to the next level romantically with Richie. An inside source reportedly told Us Weekly that the pair "look at each other as life partners," while another hinted that they "have talked seriously about getting engaged."

On Kardashian's side, it sounds like the reality star has completely moved on. The source told the publication that not only was the TV personality "unbothered by the idea of them getting engaged," but "they’d [even] have her full support." According to the source, "there is no more awkwardness or tension like there was a year ago," which makes sense considering Disick, Kardashian, and Richie have all gone on vacation together.

It might be an unusual situation, but it sounds like Disick and Kardashian are currently embracing co-parenting their kids and making their modern family set-up work for them without any hard feelings.