Scooter Braun has officially broken his silence on his beef with Taylor Swift. After acquiring her former label, Big Machine Records, and all of her pre-Lover-era masters in June, Swift took to Tumblr with an open letter calling Braun a "bully." Many celebrities got involved and picked sides. Swift continued to openly discuss the issue on social media, most recently claiming Big Machine is preventing her from performing her old music at the upcoming American Music Awards (a claim they deny). Braun remained tight-lipped, until now. Scooter Braun's quotes about Taylor Swift and social media show he really wants to have a productive conversation to resolve this issue.

During the 2019 Entertainment Industry Conference on Nov. 21, Braun discussed the Swift controversy. "I haven’t talked about this in six months. Not once. I haven’t made a statement about it. I’m not going to go into details here, because it’s just not my style," he started.

He went on to express concern over people taking their issues to social media instead of resolving them in person, seemingly alluding to his situation with Swift. "I just think we live in a time of toxic division, and of people thinking that social media is the appropriate place to air out on each other and not have conversations," he said. "I don’t like anybody doing it, and if that means that I’ve got to be the bad guy longer, I’ll be the bad guy longer, but I’m not going to participate."

Michael Tran/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the end, Braun said he's committed to resolving the situation. "What I’ll say is, people need to communicate, and when people are able to communicate, I think they work things out,” he said, hinting that Swift has not been all that cooperative behind the scenes. “... I think that these problems that are being discussed can be discussed behind closed doors and figured out pretty easily, and it’s something I’ve wanted to do for six months."

Braun followed up his statements at the Entertainment Industry Conference with a long Instagram statement on Nov. 22, again, imploring Swift to work with him to resolve their issues — claiming his family has been receiving death threats as a result of Swift's public social media posts, and hinting he believes she does not really want to solve the issue.

“I would like to find a resolution ... I’m open to ALL possibilities," Braun wrote in his letter. "My attempts and calls to have an open discussion with you over the last six months have all been rejected. While some on your team and many of our mutual friends have tried to get you to the table, all have had no luck. It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict.”

He went on to point out how much power Swift's words hold. “I assume this was not your intention but it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways," he said. "... We are living in a time of pointless violence and as a husband and father I am concerned.”

He concluded his statement by reiterating in no uncertain terms that Swift can, and always could, perform a medley of her hit songs at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24. Swift has not addressed Braun's latest statement, but Elite Daily reached out to her team for comment.

This issue has many moving parts, but at least Braun is open to figuring out a solution that works for everyone.