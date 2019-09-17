Scoop Is Relaunching At Walmart, & Their Fall Drop Is A Very Chic Lesson In Layering

You know how your mom always has a random stash of shopping bags meant to be reused for anything and everything? Well, at my house, my very chic mother always had a bevy of Scoop bags, the pile of which began to grow smaller and smaller after Scoop closed its doors back in 2016. This small, nostalgic flashback came to mind immediately when I heard the news of Scoop relaunching at Walmart, but it was the new collection itself that made me truly excited for Scoop's return. With an all-new low pricepoint, inclusive sizing, and tons of must-have pieces for fall, Scoop is back and better than ever, baby, and for the first time in my life, I'll be doing all my autumn trend shopping at Walmart, thank you very much.

How to nail a brand relaunch? Start with sizes for all — XS through XXXL, aka 0-20, should do the trick, thank you. Next, an attainable pricepoint — with pieces between $15 and $65, there's something for every budget. Last but not least, come back with clothes that are both reminiscent of the OG company's style, yet modern and trendy enough to keep up with a 2019 aesthetic. Walmart truly nailed all the above, as in addition to being inclusive and affordable, the new Scoop is cute AF.

I mean, this ad campaign gives me old-school Scoop vibes, but still gives me inspo for my next Instagram post. Talk about a perfect balance:

Courtesy of Walmart

The entire fall drop features 186 items, and is overall a very chic lesson in layering, complete with stylish dresses, denim, and blouses accented by vegan leather bags, faux fur outerwear, and fun hats and scarves to finish off your look. When scrolling the offerings on Walmart's website, I expected to like one or two standout pieces, but instead, found my cart quickly filling up with must-haves.

When I saw the Scoop Blouson Sleeve Maxi Dress in Floral Print ($60, walmart.com) in the ad campaign, I knew it needed to be mine:

The above is literally my perfect fall pairing — and speaking of pairings, the brand's sweater and midi-skirt sets are not to be ignored:

Courtesy of Walmart

Imagine looking like a million bucks for just $56! The clothes are truly fab, but the mega-affordable accessories are truly the pieces that will elevate any wardrobe. Think blue snakeskin statement boots like the Scoop Isla Low Heel Ankle Bootie ($35, walmart.com), cropped teddy bombers like the Scoop Faux Teddy Fur Zip Up Hooded Jacket ($45, walmart.com), and chic, wear-with-everything hats like the Scoop Wide Brim Fedora with Chain ($29, walmart.com).

These are the kind of pieces I can layer over last year's looks to fake a whole new closet:

And come winter, you'll find me spicing up my black, heavy-duty coat with fun cold-weather accessories like the Scoop Fuzzy Wide Animal Print Fringe Scarf in Yellow Leopard ($15, walmart.com):

Into it? TBH, who wouldn't be. To celebrate the return of Scoop, check out all the brand has to offer exclusively online and in stores at Walmart.