On Dec. 14, Scarlett Johansson made her sixth Saturday Night Live hosting appearance one to remember by packing in plenty of humor and even some romance into her segments. While the actress is no stranger to appearing on the comedy series, Saturday evening's episode was a special one considering that she's now engaged to the show's head writer and Weekend Update anchor. Scarlett Johansson’s SNL monologue with Colin Jost unsurprisingly featured some rare PDA as she talked about the "love of [her] life" — and it's just as adorable as it sounds.

While the actress is a veteran of the show, her sixth time hosting SNL on Dec. 14 was a special one as she managed to work in some references to her fiancé during the Avengers: Infinity War-themed monologue. In the segment, Johansson was joined by her "Elf on the Shelf" Tweezil, played by Aidy Bryant, as she struggled to figure out why the show's cast members kept disappearing.

Viewers quickly learned that Pete Davidson, who was wielding a Thanos-style Infinity Gauntlet, was behind the disappearances. During the monologue, Johansson asked the comedian to use the glove to bring back their missing peers, after which Davidson plugged NBC's new streaming service, Peacock. When the actress noticed that Michael Che had survived the disappearance, she was clearly overjoyed, hugging him and saying, "Oh thank God you’re OK!"

She then hilariously played things off when she found out that Jost had also survived the purge, casually telling him, "Hi. Hey. What’s up?"

Jokes aside, the Avengers star let her true feelings be known when she was concluding her monologue. Addressing her peers, she said, "It’s great to have you all back!" before mentioning her fiancé.

"And I just want to say that this place means so much to me," she added. "I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here." She concluded her monologue by giving Jost a kiss — and yes, it's just as adorable as it sounds.

Back in September, the actress opened up about one of her first times working with her future husband-to-be in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The star admitted that Jost made quite the impression during her third time hosting the show back in November 2010. At the time, the SNL writer convinced her to appear in a sketch inspired by MTV's Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant.

"It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "That's my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don't know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you're not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced."

In 2014, Jost would go on to become a Weekend Update co-anchor and one of the show's head writers in 2017, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The pair have yet to confirm their wedding date, but I wouldn't be surprised if we see more SNL jokes about their relationship in the meantime.