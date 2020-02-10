Oh my goodness, is it hot in here, or is it just ScarJo? At the 92nd annual Oscars, Scarlett Johansson's 2020 Oscars dress shined on the red carpet... and really heat things up. The bright silver gown featured a super sexy silhouette, with shimmery silver strands laced over the bodice and sheer areas of her torso peeking out.

ScarJo has a thing for bringing old Hollywood silhouettes mixed with serious sex appeal to every red carpet, and this year's Oscars red carpet is no exception. The sheer areas of the Oscar de la Renta gown's bodice and open back amp up the sexiness, while the long, silk, silver train and silver bejeweled strands hanging down bring the old Hollywood glamour. The actress paired her shiny ODLR gown with multi-tier diamond drop earrings and a diamond tennis bracelet.

As for her beauty beat, Johansson went with an overall bronze glow, a pale pink pout, bold lashes, and a bronze smoky eye with a light shimmery eyeshadow in her inner corner. The actress wore her honey blonde hair in a low updo with a center part and a wispy tendril framing her face.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prior to this year, Johansson had never received an Oscar nomination. However, in 2020, the actress received not one, but two nominations: one in the Best Actress category for her role in Marriage Story and the other in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Jojo Rabbit.

In addition to her first-ever Oscar noms, Johansson had quite the exciting year in 2019. In May 2019, she got engaged to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. Throughout the remainder of the year, she gained major attention for her roles in A Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, with both obviously leading to a slew of award nominations. I'm excited for her just thinking about it all.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Whether ScarJo takes home one, two, or zero Oscars, one thing is for sure: She's definitely a winner in the best-dressed category of the evening.