It’s been four months since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and folks, I am still not over it. I won't spoil anything, but I’ll say that Black Widow did not get the character arc I wanted — like, at all. However, in real life, Scarlet Johansson is getting a happy ending, because, if you haven't heard, she and Colin Jost are officially engaged. Aww! Of course, this news made me curious about Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s astrological compatibility.

Johansson was born Nov. 22 under the sign of Sagittarius and Jost’s birthday is June 29, making him a Cancer. If you are familiar with how either of these signs typically operate in relationships, this combo may come as a real surprise because it's rare. While Sag and Cancer often create amazing friendships, they typically aren’t a love match. However, when lightning strikes and they do connect on that level, it can make for a fascinating — if challenging — relationship.

So, how did this happen? Rumors that there might be something between Jost and Johansson began back in May 2017 when there were reports that the two were making out at the Saturday Night Live wrap party, after apparently being set up by Jost’s SNL cast mate, Kate McKinnon. Evidently she has the matchmaking touch, because the two made their first public appearance as a couple that November at the 2017 American Museum of Natural History Gala. Since then, they have consistently been seen together, very much in love, so it wasn’t that much of a surprise when they announced they were engaged on May 19.

While they have made no secret of the fact that they are a couple, they do remain pretty private. So, to get a better idea of their actual dynamic, we will have to look to the stars. Here’s what we can divine about this couple based on their astrological compatibility

They love to laugh together. Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a Sagittarius and Cancer couple, their greatest asset is their shared sense of humor. These are two signs that love to laugh and have fun, and in one another they find that perfect companion to have a blast with. This is why these two signs make for such great friends. However, the best relationships are often built on a foundation of friendship, so these two don’t just love one another, they genuinely like each other as well. And is there anything more goals then marrying your best friend?

It’s all about timing for these two. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a Sag and Cancer couple to go the distance, the stars really do have to align perfectly, because for these two very different signs, timing is make or break. Cancer is all about safety and security while Sag needs freedom to roam and is perfectly at home in uncertainty. As you can imagine, this creates some serious friction. However, if timed just right when Cancer is feeling confident and Sag is ready to settle down, they find in one another exactly what they need. But still, they will have some trust issues to work through, as Cancer has very specific ideas about monogamy and Sag has a more laissez faire attitude. Once over this stumbling block, though, they will be in good shape.