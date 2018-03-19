Before your wedding, your prom dress is probably the most important gown you'll pick out. (Or, at least, that's how many people feel.) It can involve weeks of searching for the right one and sometimes, a hefty amount of cash — until now. Say Yes To The Prom dresses and accessories at Macy's are your one-stop shop for all things prom.

Say Yes To The Dress is a TLC show about brides picking out their wedding gowns for their big day, but for many women, prom is just as big of a deal. Dresses can easily reach the thousands (the most expensive prom dress to date cost $14,000), but not everyone can or should feel pressured to dole out such a big chunk of change. The brilliant minds over at TLC agree with me on that and Discovery Consumer Products teamed up with Macy's to release a new collection of dresses for 2018, called Say Yes To The Prom.

The dresses are sold online and at over 500 Macy's stores across the country. Every dress is under $200, and most go up to a size 16, so your prom look will be on fleek without blowing your budget. The collection also includes jewelry, so you can add even more sparkle to your big night. Now all you have to worry about is which promposal to say yes to.

Embellished Strappy-Back Gown

($189; macys.com)

This black tulle gown is rocker chic and I want to go back in time and wear it to my own prom.

Hematite-Tone Crystal And Jet Stone Flower Drop Earrings

($25; macys.com)

I'd wear that black dress with these sparkly black earrings.

Hematite-Tone Crystal and Stone Multi-Row Stretch Bracelet

($25; macys.com)

All of the jewelry from this line can be worn long after prom, so pick some pieces you can mix and match later.

Embellished Strapless Gown

($129; macys.com)

All eyes will be on you in this red gown. The rhinestoned bodice gives it some built-in bling.

Silver-Tone Two Piece Set Crystal Flower Hair Pins

($20; macys.com)

But some extra sparkle never hurt anyone, so style your hair back with these bejeweled pins.

Lace-Up Lace Gown

($149; macys.com)

If the big ballgowns aren't your vibe, this lacy column dress is sheer genius.

Jeweled Contrast Side-Slit Gown

($159; macys.com)

Whoa, this dress is sophisticated AF. I can practically envision it on the Oscars red carpet.

Gold-Tone Crystal And Imitation Pearl Multi-Row Stretch Bracelet

($35; macys.com)

Nothing says true sophistication like pearls.

Embellished Tulle-Underlay Gown

($149; macys.com)

You'll look like a Greek goddess in this gown and your date won't know what hit 'em.

Rose Gold-Tone Crystal Intertwined Multi-Row Choker Necklace

($18; macys.com)

Rhinestone prom choker FTW. Honestly, I'd wear this to brunch with a sweatshirt the next day, too.

Embellished Strappy-Back Satin Gown

($149; macys.com)

This dress has minimal embellishment but the metallic fabric speaks, er, shines for itself. And it has pockets!

Embellished Two-Piece Gown

($159; macys.com)

This millennial pink two piece gown has some serious princess vibes.

Silver-Tone Crystal And Imitation Pearl Flower Hair Piece

($25; macys.com)

And every princess needs a tiara.

Embellished Contrast Two-Piece Gown

($169; macys.com)

Two piece gowns are definitely a prom trend for 2018. Post prom, I bet you could repurpose the top with some black jeans for your next girl's night out.

Sequined Grid Popover Gown

($149; macys.com)

My favorite dress in the collection is this faux two-piece gown. It's black (my favorite color), it's got sequins (my other favorite color), and it'll give you the look of a two piece without actually baring any skin.

Go forth and find your dress so you can get your groove on!