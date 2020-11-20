As if you needed a reason to shop for new lingerie or loungewear, Savage X Fenty's Black Friday 2020 Sale has started early for VIP members. That means you can get the already affordable, sexy, size-inclusive pieces you love for a fraction of their regular cost. But don't fear, there are likely still deals waiting for those who haven't become full-fledged members of the Savage X club. But as Savage X Fenty is often selling out fast, you're going to want to act fast to make sure you get all your favorite items in your size before they're gone.

VIPs can start shopping deals now for the lingerie brand's early Cyber Week sale. The entire Savage X Fenty site is 60% off, and you can get two bras for $29 — talk about steals. But you may not have to rush and subscribe to the loyalty program to save big. In previous years, Savage X Fenty has offered 50% off site-wide for all shoppers. I'm definitely keeping my fingers crossed the brand decides to keep up that practice. If it does, I'm coming for Megan Thee Stallion's Holiday collab. The Pearls of Love VIP Box ($142, Savage X Fenty) has four incredibly sexy, lacy pieces with added pearl details, and assuming it's included in the sale, you could get it all for less than $100. It just may be a hottie holiday after all.

From everyday wear to cozy clothes to something special, you have endless ways to treat yourself with Savage X Fenty's Black Friday 2020 sale. In 2019, the general sale started two days before Thanksgiving, so you might be able to start shopping as early as Nov. 24. Until then, I'm going to keep checking that my favorite pieces below haven't sold out yet.

