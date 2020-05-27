Sasha Pieterse's secret is out: The Pretty Little Liars actress is having a baby. Pieterse shared her happy news in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, May 27, and it's clear she was over the moon to let fans in on her excitement. Sasha Pieterse is pregnant and her announcement will make you so emotional.

Pieterse posted a stunning black and white photo that showed her husband, Hudson Sheaffer, kissing her bare baby bump. The actress' message not only celebrated the news of their growing family, but also doubled as a second wedding anniversary tribute.

"We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you," Pieterse wrote. "We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time 😉) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!"

Pieterse went on to thank Sheaffer for making her a mom and "for always being my unwavering rock and safe place." She continued: "You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter."

Sheaffer posted a photo of the beaming mom-to-be with an adorable caption of his own. "Hot baby Mama Sasha," he wrote. "Happy anniversary @sashapieterse I’m constantly counting my blessings! You bring me so much joy it’s incredible. I can’t wait to see you with our baby! I love you more every day Sasha!"

Pieterse and Sheaffer tied the knot at Castle Leslie Estate in County Monaghan, Ireland, on May 27, 2018. Sheaffer documented the momentous occasion with a photo from their special day, writing, "I can’t wait to kiss you everyday for the rest of my life."

Pieterse and Sheaffer certainly have a lot to celebrate and more joyous moments are sure to come as they gear up to welcome their first child.