Sarah Hyland & Jordan McGraw's "Met At A Party" Lyrics Tell Such A Relatable Story

The Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour kicked off on Wednesday, Aug. 7, in Miami, Florida, with Jordan McGraw and Bebe Rexha as the opening acts. While you may know Bebe Rexha from her hits such as "Meant to Be" and "I'm A Mess," you may not be as familiar with Jordan McGraw, but let me tell you, this guy is going to be your next fave artist. I've seen clips from the Miami show, and I've had one song on repeat ever since and it's "Met At A Party." The song is a collaboration between Jordan McGraw and Sarah Hyland. They performed the single for the very first time during the opening of the Happiness Begins tour on Aug. 7, and are set to perform it again at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. Wow, talk about a big music release! You need to read Sarah Hyland and Jordan McGraw's "Met At A Party" lyrics because they are so relatable.

Basically, the song is about meeting someone at a party (duh), but the sad thing is you didn't catch the person's name and are now wondering how you can meet that person again. Like I said, it's totally relatable.

Take a look at the lyrics for "Met At A Party" below.

They were playing all my favorite songs

Saw you when the lights came on

City lights are green and blue

Talked around a spinning room, oh

We met at a party and she told me her name

But then I forgot it, took me back to her place

Now I wonder, oh does she feel the same?

'Cause I don't know her name but know her face

We met at a party

We met at a party

We met at a party

I don't know her name but know her face

When I saw you sitting at the bar

Sipping whiskey on the rocks

I never should have let you leave

I'm out here chasing ghosts instead

We met at a party and he told me his name

But then I forgot it, took him back to my place

Now I wonder, oh does he feel the same?

'Cause I don't know your name but know your face

We met at a party

We met at a party

We met at a party

I don't know your name but know your face

We met at a party

(Never should have let you leave now I'm out here chasing ghosts instead)

We met at a party and she told me her name

Then I forgot it, took me back to her place

Now I wonder, oh does she feel the same?

'Cause I don't know her name but know her face

We met at a party

I don't know your name but know your face

We met at a party

And he told me his name

But then I forgot it, took him back to my place

Now I wonder, oh does she feel the same?

'Cause I don't know your name but know your face

We met at a party

See? The song is so catchy and I hope Jordan McGraw and Sarah Hyland get the chance to perform the song together again soon. Considering how good the song is, I'm sure that will happen! But for now, how about you join me and listen to the song on repeat?