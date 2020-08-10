It's hard to find a more talented singer-songwriter than Sara Bareilles and just as hard to think of a funnier TV writer than Tina Fey, so the two powerhouses teaming up for a musical comedy series sounds like an absolute dream. Their new collaboration is an upcoming show all about '90s girl groups, so it's sure to be packed with the fun, nostalgic pop songs you grew up loving. Seriously, Sara Bareilles and Tina Fey's Girls5eva comedy series is such an exciting new show to look out for.

Girls5eva is an upcoming musical comedy series that will air on Peacock, NBC's new streaming service. The show will star Bareilles as a washed-up pop star named Dawn, whose girl group Girls5eva had a one-hit-wonder in the '90s. With her music career in her past, Dawn is now managing her family's Italian restaurant in Queens, but when a trendy young rapper samples a Girls5eva song and public interest in the group renews, Dawn and the rest of her bandmates reunite for a second chance at stardom.

The new show is written and executive produced by comedy scribe Meredith Scardino, who's written for The Colbert Report and Saturday Night Live. Most recently, Scardino was a writer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; Girls5eva will be a continuation of her work with Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, who are also executive producing the upcoming series.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Bareilles has actually worked with Fey once before. The singer made an appearance on a 2010 episode of Fey's sitcom 30 Rock, playing herself in an episode featuring several music stars putting on a charity event. Girls5eva will be the first time Bareilles will star in her own TV series, though. Her only other major acting credits prior to the new show are as Mary Magdalene in 2018's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! and a few stints as Jenna in her Broadway musical Waitress. The singer has been more active in television projects recently, penning a song for the new animated series Central Park and executive producing her own Apple TV+ show Little Voice.

So far, Bareilles is the only announced cast member in Girls5eva, so fans will just have to wait to see which stars join her as her fellow girl-group members.