Any ocean princess, lake monster, or pool party goddess out there is somewhat aware of the fact that pool floats are are a fundamental aspect of summer fun. And since swans, wine glasses, and doughnuts are — well — so last year, it's definitely time to start thinking outside the box. Luckily, Sam's Club's Tropical Tahiti Floating Island is now available, and it will — without a doubt — put that swan float to shame. It's kind of incredible, if you ask me.

Returning to Sam's Club shelves for the second year in a row (in a bunch of new color options!) is the Tropical Tahiti Floating Island. According to the product description on Sam's Club's website, it's spacious enough to fit a group of adults and kids alike, with a max capacity of seven people.

It includes an inflated rear swim platform with super sturdy handles (which makes getting on and off easier), and inflatable seats with backrests — as well as two suntanning decks — if dancing on the water isn't quite your vibe, according to the product page. Plus — most importantly — it's complete with eight cup holders and an inflatable cooler, so the party doesn't have to stop on land. TBH I need one of these like, right now.

If you think you might be interested in buying one of these babies for yourself, you will probably want to get one before July 4 (it's a really solid space for watching fireworks and eating hot dogs, and you'll easily be able to beat that summer heat). According to the product page on Sam's Club's website, it costs $119.81, and if you're a member at the discount department store, you can get free shipping so you don't need to part ways with that comfy AC.

Keep in mind that the battery pump is not included, according to Sam's Club's product page. So if you don't already have one of those on-hand, you'll have to buy beforehand. Luckily, inflation and deflation is super speedy, for when you take it with you on summer vacay.

If you're seeking out a top-rated personal pool float, on the other hand, finding one is simple. You can snag yourself a comfy chaise lounge on Amazon, an Intex King Kool Lounge, or — if you're looking for something 'grammable, a GoFloats Unicorn Party Tube. There are so many solid options that will keep you cool all season long, and you'll have all the room to yourself.

Whether you're lounging in the lake, floatin' in the ocean, or keeping cool by the pool, Sam's Club's Tropical Tahiti Floating Island is an undeniable summer staple. Not only will it keep you and all of your BFFs afloat this summer, but it keeps the party going with tanning decks, seats, cup holders, and even a cooler. Honestly, I don't even have a body of water in my neighborhood, but I could totally use one of these for my rooftop. It comes with everything I could ever need.