As a fan of Jersey Shore from the day it premiered (weird flex, I know!), I got to watch a significant portion of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's relationship history. We witnessed her relationship with costar Ronnie Magro from the very start. We saw them meet for the first time and then watched as their subsequent connection grew — for better or worse. While that relationship didn’t end up working out in the end, the one clear takeaway was that Giancola is someone who really loves to be in love. So, when she announced on March 5 that she and her boyfriend of two years, Christian Biscardi, had gotten engaged, it was reason to celebrate. It looks like Giancola is finally getting the happy ending she dreamed of — and deserves.

How did we get here? With Giancola set to head down the aisle, it seems like the perfect time to take a look back over her dating history. Spoiler alert: It's not exactly the most extensive list of exes, which, if you think about it, is actually amazingly sweet. It turns out that for this Jersey Shore alum, it didn’t take dating a whole bunch of people to find “the one.” I guess when you know, you know.

While Giancola’s big romance on Jersey Shore was definitely with Magro, it's easy to forget that there was a brief budding romance before that with another of her costars, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Back in the summer of 2009, to get to Giancola’s heart, Magro had to go through Sorrentino, who also had an immediate crush on her. There were initially sparks between the two of them, and who knows where this could have lead had Sorrentino not hopped in the hot tub with some girls the cast met. Giancola was having none of it and this miscalculation on Sorrentino’s part created just the opportunity Magro was looking for to wedge himself between his co-stars. Needless to say, this love triangle was short-lived and it wasn’t long before it was a complete wrap on Giancola and Sorrentino’s situation (sorry couldn’t resist).

Over the course of four years and six seasons of Jersey Shore, audiences watched Giancola and Magro’s relationship play out — and become increasingly toxic. Though the show ended in 2012 with the couple separated, they gave it one more shot after filming wrapped, reportedly moving in together. In August of 2014 the couple split for good, with Giancola telling E! News it was really over. "At this time, Ronnie and I have gone our separate ways. I wish him nothing but the best. Right now, I'm focused on myself," she said. At the time, Magro told People that their busy schedules were to blame for the demise of their relationship. "We were drifting apart and not really spending any time together," he said. "I still care about her," he admitted. "She's a great girl, but we were growing distant. It was for the best."

As it turns out, it really was the best for Giancola, who celebrated two years with her now-fiancé Biscardi in February. Honestly, the details on their relationship are scarce, and the couple wouldn’t have it any other way, as she explained to In Touch. “It's kind of exciting. He's no one in the business, it's just somebody. I'm learning to keep my relationship stuff a little more private — so that's all I'm gonna say about it," she teased. However, that didn’t keep Giancola from sharing her amazing news when the couple got engaged earlier this month. In a post on Instagram, she gushed about the proposal, writing: “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance#MrsBiscardi 💍💍💍 #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

While the road to happiness may have been rocky, it seems like The Sweetheart has finally found a true sweetheart of her own — and honestly, I couldn’t be happier for her.