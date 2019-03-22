This week, the news is filled with stories about the Disney-Fox merger, from what the House of Mouse will do with all the content they just became the owners of, to will happen to the parts of Fox left behind. However, there's one person who removed himself from the fray before it hit: Ryan Murphy, who took himself off to Netflix rather than risk becoming a Disney casualty. It is, therefore, a perfect bit of timing that this week ends with the announcement of Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix series, The Politician.

Like Shonda Rhimes, who is currently working on no less than eight series for the streaming service, TV critics expect Murphy will head up an entire phalanx of shows for Netflix over the next few years. So far, this is the second to be announced, the first being Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.)

However, according to Deadline, this one was not created explicitly for Netflix as part of the deal. Instead, Netflix won out over Amazon and Hulu to develop it just over a year ago, with rumors of it being one of the biggest package TV deal of 2018. The show got a straight to series two-season order right off the bat, the first of which will arrive this coming September.

The cast is a to-die-for list, starting with Ben Platt, who became a household name from his leading role in Dear Evan Hansen. Gwyneth Paltrow, who made a deal with Netflix to bring her GOOP brand to the service, is the top-billed co-star, following by Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, and Lucy Boynton.

The cast is a powerhouse list, but industry watchers and Ryan Murphy fans will note one name that was being tossed around is not listed: Barbra Streisand, who at the time of Netflix's acquisition was said to be in negotiations to co-star along with Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt. Instead, it seems Murphy has gone to one of his regular series players, Jessica Lange, who has spent the last decade of her career working as one of the creator's leading ladies, including most seasons of American Horror Story and Season 1 of Feud. The Politician will be her third Murphy series.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for the plot of the series, Murphy likes to keep things close to the vest, but the synopsis gives an idea where this show is headed:

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States. But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image. Full of dark comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy's The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician.

The Politician Season 1 will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 27, 2019.