If you need further proof that 2018 is a very dark and confusing time, some disturbing quotes from Rudy Giuliani's latest interview with NBC's Meet The Press will have you thinking you're in the middle of a dystopian novel. President Donald Trump's attorney told host Chuck Todd that he's concerned about the president getting "trapped in perjury" if he gets questioned under oath by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Unsurprisingly, Rudy Giuliani's "truth isn't the truth" claim was not well-received on Twitter — and the internet is is having a field day with it.

In an interview on Sunday, Aug. 19, Giuliani vehemently pushed back against the idea of President Trump being questioned under oath by Mueller. The special counsel is currently investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, as well as looking into whether President Trump and his associates might have committed obstruction of justice with respect to the Russia investigation, per The Washington Post. While President Trump has said that he would be open to being questioned, Giuliani isn't having it — and has expressed concern that his client could be accused of lying under oath. Trump denies any wrongdoing, and he has also repeatedly called the Russia investigation a "rigged witch hunt," per The New York Times.

“Look, I’m not going to be rushed into having him testify so that he gets trapped into perjury,” Giuliani told Todd on Sunday's show.

He continued, “When you tell me that ... he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry. Well, that’s so silly, because it’s somebody’s version of the truth ― not the truth.”

Looking confused, Todd responded, “Truth is truth," to which Giuliani replied, "No it isn’t! Truth isn’t truth!” Um... what?

Giuliani tried to continue. “The president of the United States says, ‘I didn’t...'"

“Mr. Mayor, do you realize..." Todd said, stepping in. "This is going to become a bad meme."

Giuliani then went on to say, "Donald Trump says, 'I didn’t talk about Flynn with Comey.' Comey says, 'You did talk about it.' So, tell me what the truth is." Giuliani further expressed his frustration when he said, "If that’s the situation … Trump says, 'I didn’t tell him,' and the other guy says that he did say it. Which is the truth?"

"You’re right: I don’t read minds on that front," Todd replied.

In the situation that Giuliani put forth, the event in question is a conversation that former Director of the FBI James Comey claims happened between him and President Trump in February 2017, in which Trump allegedly asked Comey to drop the probe into ex-White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, per CNN. In December 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations about U.S. sanctions with Moscow's ambassador to the United Stated prior to the January 2017 inauguration of President Trump. President Trump denied that conversation in a May 2017 press conference, but Giuliani convoluted the matter on July 8, 2018, when he told George Stephanopoulos a different story on This Week.

On the July 8 episode of the ABC news program, Stephanopoulos relayed to Giuliani that Comey took Trump's alleged comments in February 2017 as a direct order to drop an investigation into Flynn. Per CNN, Giuliani responded, "He didn't direct him to do that. What he said was, can you, can you ..." President Trump's attorney seemed to indicate that the president did broach the subject of Flynn's FBI case in that February 2017 meeting, which, of course, is contradictory to Trump's denial of ever mentioning of Flynn's case in the Comey meeting. Giuliani then denied his July 8 Flynn comments on an Aug. 12 episode of CNN's State of the Union, saying, "What I said was, that is what Comey is saying Trump said. I have always said the President denies it," per CNN. Giuliani also said on the Aug. 12 CNN show that the president will testify to a "flat denial" of ever having made comments to Comey about letting the Flynn investigation go in the February 2017 meeting.

So, it seems as though the event in question either happened or it didn't happen. If the the two parties involved — Trump and Comey — can't agree on if it happened, then someone might not be telling the truth, right? But, if "truth isn't truth" (LOL), then I'm really not sure how you find out what really happened. Honestly, I'm not a fan of Giuliani's world devoid of objective truths.

Needless to say, Twitter was also not having it. People were equating Giuliani's "truth is not the truth" quote with other controversial statements from the Trump administration (I'm still scratching my head over the whole "what you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening" one, TBH) and picking up on the general Orwellian vibes of the whole situation.

To make matters worse, Giuliani claimed of the notorious June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, “All they knew was a woman with a Russian name wanted to meet with them. They didn’t know she was a representative of the Russian government, and indeed she’s not a representative of the Russian government." This contradicts an email exchange between Donald Trump Jr. and Rob Goldstone, which was published by the The New York Times, which suggests that Trump Jr. knew that Natalia Veselnitskaya had ties to the Russian government. It also contradicts President Trump's recent Aug. 5 claims on Twitter that the meeting — which he said he didn't know about — was held to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.

So, ICYMI, truth is truth, and the opposite of truths are lies — not "alternative facts." I don't know about you, but it seems like it's time to make telling the truth great again.