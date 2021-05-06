Meghan Markle announced her new children's book on May 4, and it was exciting news for parents who also double as royal fans. The illustrated book is slated to tell a father and son story through a mother's eyes, but one critic believes the text and imagery holds subliminal messages. Yep, conspiracy theories are running wild and royal ~experts~ claim Meghan Markle's The Bench sends "coded" messages. (Elite Daily reached out to Meghan's rep for comment but did not hear back by publication time.)

Meghan's new book is said to be inspired by Harry's relationship with their son Archie. However, Ingrid Seward, a writer for Majesty magazine believes one of the illustrations represents the couple's feelings on Harry being stripped of his honorary military titles in 2020. The illustration in question shows a dad dressed in Army uniform playing with his son outside.

"Maybe Meghan is sending us a coded message that Harry has still not got over losing his military titles after the Queen stepped in," Seward speculated in a piece for The Sun. Seward also accused Meghan of being hypocritical for writing a book on fatherhood when she and her own father Thomas Markle are no longer speaking. (It should be noted, just because Meghan's relationship with her father is complicated doesn't mean she can't value good fathers and their healthy relationships with their children. It hardly makes her hypocritical, considering the state of her relationship with her father is not her fault.)

Meghan's book is slated to be released on June 8, just ahead of Father's Day. The Duchess shared a statement about the evolution of her first book release and what it was like working with illustrator Christian Robinson.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan revealed. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life."

For Meghan, it was important to be inclusive when writing and illustrating the book with Robinson. "This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

Meghan's book The Bench is now available for pre-order.