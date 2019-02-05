Gotta be honest, I love my job. Reporting and writing are two talents that come pretty naturally to me. The profession allows me to learn about new topics on a daily basis and I love that. Although, I might have to hang up my reporter's notebook because Royal Caribbean’s Shore Explorer Apprentice-Ship is giving me some serious wanderlust. Sadly, the gig is only open to residential applicants from the United Kingdom and Ireland, which I am not. If you happen to hail from either of these two countries, lucky you. This could be the dream job you've been waiting for. Interested in learning more? Here's the scoop.

You may soon be able to add Shore Explorer to your resume, if you make the cut. Royal Caribbean's Shore Explorer Apprentice-Ship is currently looking for applicants who can document the cruise liner's adventures at sea on social media, according to the company. The incredible opportunity began accepting applicants on Monday, Feb. 4 and will continue to do so until Friday, March 1. You can enter the contest up to four times, but each post has to be different than the previous one.

Basically, you will have the opportunity to travel the world, share the experiences across Royal Caribbean UK's social media channels, and get paid for all of your hard work. The cruise line will compensate the winning applicant with £6,000. At the time of publication, that amount converts to $7,768.08. Winners must be able to travel between May and August for at least three to four consecutive weeks, per Royal Caribbean International.

So, where do you get to go? According to Royal Caribbean International, the lucky winner will get to travel to the following destinations around the globe:

Perfect Day at CocoCay

Alaska

Lisbon, Portugal

Norway

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Osaka, Japan

In addition to being a resident of the United Kingdom or Ireland, Royal Caribbean requires that applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid passport that expires no earlier than six months after the proposed travel dates in order to be considered for the job. (It's a good idea to give the terms and conditions a once-over before you apply.) Honestly, it's hard for me to even call this work because it sounds like how I spend a normal vacation. Hence why I'm dubbing this one a legit dream job.

To enter the contest, you must post an "extraordinary travel story, video, or image" to your Instagram account, according to Royal Caribbean International. This can be done in the form of a Story, IGTV, or a regular Instagram post. Make sure to tag @RoyalCaribbeanUK and use the hashtag #ShoreExplorer to make your entry count. Interested applicants must apply by Friday, March 1 to be considered for this amazing, globetrotting opportunity from Royal Caribbean.

Don't sit by and let this one pass you by. If you're one of those people who feels like you never win anything, I can totally relate. Regardless, I definitely encourage you to apply if you fit the bill. You've got to play to win. Time to dust off your Insta skills and prepare to hit the high seas. Good luck out there.