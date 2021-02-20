Ross Lynch's Dating History Includes Some Familiar Faces

Crushing on Ross Lynch? Totally understandable. From starring in Austin & Ally and Teen Beach Movie, to crooning in R5, to standing up to evil in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — this versatile king has given fans plenty of opportunities to fall in love with him. If you're smitten with the actor and musician, you're probably curious about Ross Lynch's dating history. Without some sleuthing, Lynch's flirty pics with co-stars could be a bit confusing. Luckily, I did the digging so you don't have to.

First, let me give it to you straight: If you're an OG Austin & Ally fan who shipped Lynch with Laura Marano, they never actually dated. They have, however, remained friends who post cute throwbacks of each other on Instagram.

Likewise, you may have stanned Lynch during the Teen Beach Movie era and shipped him with Morgan Larson. (Exhibit A: this cheek-kissing picture.) Or maybe you shipped Lynch with Maia Mitchell, who he called "a good kisser" after the two threw an unscripted kiss into Teen Beach 2. While there has been plenty of speculation over the years, Lynch has never confirmed a relationship with neither Larson nor Mitchell. Although, he has added fuel to the fire by saying he found himself in a love triangle on the set of Teen Beach Movie and never confirming who with. Woof.

Thankfully, the actor has been much more open about publicly praising the two serious girlfriends he's had since 2017. Here's what's gone down since.