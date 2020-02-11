Disney fanatics undoubtedly remember the tight-knit friendship Ross Lynch and Laura Marano shared on Austin & Ally. The two were the ultimate musical duo, and when the show came to an end in 2016, fans were predictably disappointed. The show may be long over, but given their long-standing history, it would be so sweet if Ross Lynch and Laura Marano were still friends today. Thankfully, the signs point that way.

Lynch and Marano have always shared a special relationship (albeit, not a romantic one — sorry Raura shippers). In fact, one time, Lynch even admitted he felt like he was practically married to his co-star.

"[Laura and I] are kind of like a married couple," Lynch told J-14 in October 2013. "We argue a lot about who is always right. That happens a lot on set. We're really friendly, help each other out, and have each other's backs on set."

Marano felt similarly, and has admitted she and Lynch got along so fabulously, she understood why fans pushed for them to date through the years. In a February 2015 interview with HollywoodLife, Marano likened their relationship to other iconic film/TV couples.

“I think it's super sweet,” Marano said. “Ross and I have talked about this too. I think fans of other things as well, like Titanic and The Notebook, when you see two characters together and you think they’re really cute together, obviously you want them to date in real life. I love that they love Austin and Ally so much that they see it in real life as well!”

Gilles Mingasson/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Though Austin & Ally stopped filming in January 2016, the co-stars have made a point to remain a part of each other's lives. Just look at all the times they've made a point to link up over the years.

November 2016: Lynch Delivers A Birthday Surprise To Marano

Marano received the ultimate surprise on her 21st birthday when Lynch and their fellow Austin & Ally co-star Calum Worthy snuck into Radio Disney while Marano was there. The two stars surprised Marano with massive gold balloons and a decadent cake, proving how tight they still were with Marano.

May 2017: Marano & Lynch Link Up In LA

It was like no time had passed at all when the Austin & Ally crew reunited in Los Angeles. Calum Worthy brought both Marano and Lynch with him to attend a screening of Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power at the Greek Theater. Of course, the reunion was documented with an epic photo of all three actors. Take notes guys, this had friendship goals written all over it.

May 2019: Lynch Shows Up To Marano's Concert

Ever the supporter, Marano revealed how Lynch showed up to one of her concerts, and she thought it was "so awesome" of him.

"Ross came to my performance at the Roxy in Los Angeles," Marano told Elite Daily about the performance. "He was just so awesome and we talked for a little bit about music."

She then gushed about how supportive the Austin & Ally cast has been in the years following the show's cancelation. "I think the really cool part about the whole cast and crew of Austin & Ally is we are just so insanely supportive of each other — even not working on the show anymore. So it such an exciting night for me, but also, again, a little scary."

June 2019: Lynch & Marano Share A Silly Award Show Moment

Marano and Lynch had a mini-reunion in June 2019, when they both attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The pair shared a fun-loving memory from the show with fans, when Lynch videotaped Marano jamming out and shared it on his Instagram story. Friends that get silly together stay together, y'all.

October 2019: Marano Shares The Ultimate Throwback With Lynch

Most recently, Marano took a walk down memory lane to celebrate Halloween. "The moment my love affair with pink hair started...happy day before Halloween!!!" she wrote when sharing a throwback clip from the Disney Channel show which showed her singing with Lynch.

Four years have flown by since Austin & Ally ended, but that definitely hasn't put a wedge in Marano and Lynch's friendship. The two stars have made a point to keep in touch in order to celebrate each other's successes, milestones, and special occasions. So, while Raura never got romantic like their TV counterparts, at least their friendship has stood the test of time.