There are very few things I love more than winding down after a long day with a nice, relaxing vinyasa yoga class. It feels great to sneak in a solid flow while you're surrounded by good smells and like-minded people. If you decide to do Rosebud Ranch's Alpaca Yoga in England, however, it's quite a different experience than what you're used to. In fact, you're surrounded by adorable fluffy alpacas for the entire time, and if you ask me, it sounds like the best way to find inner peace.

First came the cosplay-style yoga practice known as Harry Potter yoga. Then came the explosion of goat yoga. Now there's an entirely different style of animal-accompanied yoga, however, which is most commonly known as alpaca yoga. It originated on the Rosebud Ranch in Umberleigh, Devon, in England, per the Rosebud Ranch website, and if you ask me, it's well worth a lengthy trip across the pond.

A typical alpaca yoga class held at Rosebud Ranch is instructed by longtime yoga teacher Sian Bartlett, according to the Rosebud Ranch website. And while she is totally certified to teach a full class by herself, she is not alone. In fact, for the entirety of the practice, Bartlett is accompanied by none other than a team of friendly alpacas. Yes — you heard that correctly. You will be completely surrounded by gigantic, non-judgmental alpacas who will watch as you salute the sun, flow through chaturanga, and cat-cow all morning long. I know, I know, it sounds fictional, but it's oh-so real.

While practicing alongside your new fluffy friends, you will also be able to admire picturesque views of Dartmoor for the entirety of your class, according to the Rosebud Ranch website. Then, when your session is over, you will be treated to an assortment light refreshments. The ranch periodically holds classes and also accepts group bookings if you would like to schedule something for you and your animal-loving friends. Their first date this spring will fall on April 13, and it will cost £30 (about $39 USD) per person. If you are looking to book your class or to get additional information, they recommend calling 07342045681, or emailing yogawithsianmarie@gmail.com. IDK about you, but I am so in.

As you would probably imagine, Twitter is totally loving the idea of this foreign practice involving alpacas. I mean, is there anything better than flowing next to a tribe of majestic beasts? I truly can't think of anything I would rather do, and it looks like Twitter can't either.

Oh, and when the alpacas aren't helping visitors stretch it out and relieve stress, they're living happily in the Rosebud alpaca herd on the farm and winning prizes for their fleece that's turned into "top quality" yarn, per the website. Talk about a talented pack of alpacas.

There are so many different types of trending yoga practices, but in all honestly, I am all about the concept of alpaca yoga. Not only are they super calm and friendly, but alpacas sound like the fluffy, stress-relieving yoga partner that will totally make your flow one for the books. If you're interested in snagging a spot, I'm literally in the process of booking my trip as we speak. Namaste? More like llama-ste.