Root Beer Float-Flavored Peeps Are Here To Add Extra Flavor To Your Easter Basket

Back when I was a kid, I remember diving into my basket every Easter Sunday and sifting through chocolates, candies, jelly beans, and Peeps. I was always partial to the jelly beans (especially those Starburst-flavored ones) — but Peeps were a close second. However, if root beer float-flavored Peeps were available back then, I'm sure they would've been my go-to picks. They're available now, though, which means I can stock up on them just in time for Easter. (Who am I kidding, I'll probably devour a few of 'em well before then.)

I first came across the news of Root Beer Float Peeps while I was scrolling through Instagram (naturally). Snack Stalker, a popular IG snack account, posted about the treat on Feb. 19 — and I immediately became intrigued by the flavor. As someone who loves root beer floats, I couldn't help but wonder where I could buy a package for myself. According to @snackstalker's Instagram post, the product is currently available at Kroger stores in the Easter candy section.

In other words, check your local Kroger for a package of the soda-flavored goodies. To find a location near you, head to the company's website and find its Store Locater. Then, enter your zip code and cross your fingers that a location nearby has the Root Beer Float Peeps in stock.

If you try to find the Root Beer Float Peeps at a store that isn't Kroger, you might be out of luck. According to Peeps' official website, the marshmallows are only available at Kroger. Again, that means you'll have to find a location close to you that's selling the Easter goodies. (Or, you can always contact a friend who lives near a Kroger and ask them to pick up a few packages for you.)

Now that you know where you can buy Root Beer Float Peeps, you're probably wondering how they actually taste. You could say that their name says it all — because according to Peeps' website, the exclusive Easter marshmallows combine the flavors of a "frosty mug of root beer" and vanilla ice cream. Based off of that description, I'm ready to throw a few Peeps into my root beer float.

If root beer floats aren't your thing, don't fret. Believe it or not, there are other unique Peeps flavors on the market this year, and you'll probably want to fill your Easter basket with all of 'em. Take these Pancakes & Syrup Peeps, for example. I'd replace my breakfast with those any day. If you're into something fruitier, you can check out these Blue Raspberry Peeps, which can be found at Walmart. And if you like those, you might like Fruit Punch Peeps.

See? The options are nearly endless.

Once you're done stocking up on Peeps for the season, you might want to check out International Delight's Peeps coffee creamer. Not only does it taste like marshmallows, but it's also yellow in color (just like classic Peeps). With that being said, it'll add the perfect amount of sweetness to your morning cup of joe before you devour all of those 'mallows. I can't even imagine a better pair.