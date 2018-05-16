If you thought Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley calling each other names for all the world to see on social media would keep the crazy kids apart, it turns out you were wrong. It appears that the on-again, off-again couple Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley are back together following the hospitalization of their daughter Ariana Sky over Mother’s Day weekend.

Ronnie broke the news of his daughter's illness over Instagram stories, sharing a photo of him holding Ariana in a hospital room with the caption, "At our 2nd hospital in 24 hours #MyPeanutsNotFeelingWell, #CaliFamilyBeachTripFail." According to E! News, the family is keeping further details private. However, "instead of causing more stress on mom and dad, it may have brought them closer together." Elite Daily reached out to Magro's team for confirmation on the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

An unnamed source told E! that "right now they're just trying to focus on their daughter and make sure she's OK," adding, "They're trying to work things out for her sake. They're giving it a shot." This all comes on the heels of the couple spending the holiday weekend together as a family. Ronnie shared the news of their reunion over social media by posting photos of Jen sleeping in bed with the captions "#PrankWarsss #SnoringSoLoud #IFeelLikeShesTheDogLittleNicky," and "#SoundsLikeABearHavingAOrgasm #SheAlwaysSaysISnore" on a second post.

Currently, things between Ronnie and Jen seem to be back on more stable ground, which, if you've been following the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star's relationship drama, is pretty surprising news. That's because, back in late April, things got ugly between them. The couple had a series of massive and public fights over social media that lead to them splitting up.

The fight — which, of course, took place over social media in real time — started with Ronnie putting his girlfriend on blast on Insta stories saying, "Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter." He continued, "Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving." Ouch!

Jen responded in kind with her own Instagram story saying, "Can't turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy."

Ronnie posted another story seeming to imply that Jen had held onto sex tapes she had made with an ex. This is why you delete those after you break up, folks! (Or at least keep them somewhere more private!)

The following day, Ronnie issued a public apology saying, "I want to apologize for earlier to my fans and especially to @tater_tot_kitty I acted out of my gut and not rationally. I should've never acted in such a manor [sic]. My deepest apologizes [sic]."

Complicating matters is that this fight came on the heels of an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation in which Ronnie brought home a woman from club and took her into a bathroom, presumably to smash, until he was interrupted by the hero of the night, Pauly D, who reminded Ron it wasn’t worth it. Ronnie put her in a cab, but then went on to drunkenly confess to Snooki that he was still in love with his former girlfriend Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. So, yeah, you could say it was a rough week for Jen, who had to watch all of this unfold on TV. And, shocker, the couple split up.

A source told E! News at that time, "His daughter is his biggest priority so he just wants to keep things as calm and civil with Jen for the baby's sake." They added, "They both really regret how ugly and public their split was so they're doing everything they can to keep things private right now." And it appears that tactic worked, as the couple reunited for the holiday and ended up a united front in the face of Ariana’s hospitalization. Which, TBH, I am actually rooting for them to work it out.

There’s no doubt Ronnie and Jen have really been through it, and troubles like that either bring people closer or push them apart. Here’s hoping for a swift recovery for little Ariana and for Ron and Jen to work it out for good or find a way to co-parent civilly. Either way, I’m sure we’ll know soon enough on their Insta stories.