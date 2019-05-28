Roger Mathews isn't here for anyone who shades JWoww's parenting. The Jersey Shore star and her ex have two children together, Meilani and Greyson, and seem to have a steady handle on their co-parenting relationship, but some people on Instagram are apparently of the opinion that because Mathews posts about his kids more on the 'Gram, he must be a better parent than JWoww. Roger Mathews' Instagram defending JWoww's parenting skills cleared that up real quick.

Anyone who follows the happenings in the lives of the Jersey Shore cast knows that JWoww (whose real name is Jenni Farley) and Mathews' relationship is over. JWoww filed for divorce in September 2018 citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, Mathews posted an Instagram confirming the reports that JWoww had filed for divorce, saying that there was no "no cheating or any dumb sh*t" and that he was going to continue to fight to win back her affections.

In January 2019, however, JWoww made a post on her website that included a security video taken in their home of Mathews displaying seemingly violent behavior toward her, according to Entertainment Tonight. Another video in the post showed a conversation between the two wherein JWoww said Mathews cheated on her. Mathews reacted to these videos, claiming that JWoww was also violent with him, but he eventually called for a truce between them. Elite Daily reached out previously to Farley and Mathews' teams for comment on the matter, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Matthews' rep declined to comment at this time while Farley's team did not respond by the time of publication. In February 2019, Mathews fought for joint custody of the kids, as well as primary physical custody.

Things between the two have since taken a more positive turn, with the exes now having a co-parenting relationship that appears to work for them. The two are divorced and JWoww is now dating pro-wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, and Mathews has no time for people disparaging her parenting skills.

He posted a video and photo of him with Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 3, to his Instagram on Monday, May 27 (aka Memorial Day), and defended his ex.

"Happy Memorial Day everyone. There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still," Mathews said. "I’m a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it. Jenni also has tough skin and can take it however the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time our children are unnecessary."

The caption continued,

I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused In the eyes of the public but I’ll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn’t be to much to ask for everyone else too. We both love our children emphatically and always will. It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive. Enjoy this beautiful day.

Even though Mathews' caption made his feelings clear, people in the comments section still left comments saying they don't think JWoww is a good mother.

"It seems like you spend more time with the kids than their own mother," one person commented. "All I see is kids kids kids on your posts. The mother is out partying with her new boyfriend and drinking and [barely] see posts with the kids. Sad."

Mathews clapped back saying, "Why because you see a few posts? You have no idea what our actual reality is."

Just because JWoww posts less content of her kids to her Instagram doesn't mean she spends less time with them/neglects them. Come on, people.