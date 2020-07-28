Rob Kardashian's Zodiac Sign Makes Him A Sweet & Sensitive Partner

If you don't know all that much about Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé's little bro, I'm not surprised. Rob Kardashian's zodiac sign is Pisces, after all, so he was basically born to shy away from the spotlight. Kardashian was born on March 17, which makes him one of the most sensitive, evasive, and imaginative signs of the zodiac. As Kardashian himself admitted to Us Weekly back in Aug. 2012, "I'm a Pisces — emotional." Though the reality TV star is single at the moment, his sign likely makes him a partner who's intense and deeply intuitive but definitely a little difficult to understand at times.

Out of all the members of the Kar-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner's only son is by far the most low-key, which is pretty on brand for a Pisces. The fish of the zodiac are dreamers, not performers, and they tend to prefer fantasy to reality (or reality TV). In Jan. 2019, Kim Kardashian explained her brother's frequent absence from Keeping Up With the Kardashians during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, saying, "He has his moods. Sometimes he's like, 'Look, I didn't sign up for this,' and then he's like, 'I’m cool to do it.'" Pisceans are fickle people, and as a result, you can rarely anticipate their next move.

Because a Pisces spends most of their time with their head in the clouds, they have a tendency to avoid anything that will bring them down, like conflict or responsibilities. Kardashian confessed to Us Weekly in Jan. 2013 that he likes going off the grid, saying, "I literally change my phone number 10 times a year and I don't ever save my contacts." He also takes frequent breaks from social media and tries his best to stay out of the public eye. Pisceans are evasive by nature, so anyone who dates one should appreciate their need for space.

The fish of the zodiac may be quiet, but a Pisces' mind is anything but. Those born between Feb. 19 and March 20 tend to be born artists, which is why Pisceans have such elaborate fantasies. Kardashian certainly has the gift of creativity — he even designed a line of colorful tube socks, which he named Arthur George Socks. "I feel like everybody likes a dress sock," Kardashian told Huffington Post before his official launch in Dec. 2011. "No one wants to see a boring tube sock." A Pisces wearing plain white socks? LOL, not going to happen.

As a water sign, Pisceans love with all their hearts, and in relationships, they don't hold back. Yes, they may be a little bit moody and totally unpredictable, but anyone lucky enough to date a Pisces will likely get a partner who's considerate, creative, and irresistibly romantic.