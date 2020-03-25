BTS has been snubbed by the Grammys multiple times, there's no doubt about that. ARMYs have long been vocal about their hopes that RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, would finally get the recognition from the Recording Academy that they deserve. The boys have always remained positive and encouraged their fans to do the same. But, as positive as BTS remain, RM's quote about BTS wanting a Grammy proves he's not letting go of his dream to go to the Grammys as more than just a guest or performer, but a nominee.

Despite being eligible for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media at the 2020 Grammys, BTS received zero nominations.

Obviously, ARMYs were bummed, as I'm sure the group was, too, but RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook still showed up to the award show and delivered an amazing performance alongside Lil Nas X. It was a win-win for everyone, but now RM is speaking out about their hopes that next year brings them an *actual* nomination.

During an interview with SiriusXM, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, shared what they hope to achieve in the coming months.

"Right now, I think purpose is more important than the goal," Suga said, followed by RM who did not sugarcoat his hopes.

"I want a Grammy nomination," RM said bluntly.

"Happiness for the long run," V added, before RM chimed in once again, saying, "If you're listening, all of the Recording Academy members, BTS wants a Grammy nomination. So, yeah.

Watch the entire interview below.

J-Hope brought things back to health and happiness, concluding the interview with BTS' combined goals being: "Health, family, friends, and Grammys."

RM is no stranger to sharing his feelings about the Grammys. Following BTS' 2020 Grammys performance, the boys hosted a live broadcast from their hotel room where they spoke about getting to share the stage with Lil Nas X.

“They say that we’re the first Koreans to perform on the Grammys stage,” RM said. “One day, we really want to put on our own performance”

ARMYs are certainly with RM in hoping the group takes home a Grammy. BTS knows a thing or two about persevering and making their dreams a reality, so ARMYs have no doubt that this one will happen one day.