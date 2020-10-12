After The L.A. Lakers clutched the NBA Championship on Sunday, Oct. 11, no one was more excited than Rihanna. Riri is known to be a diehard Lakers fan, and she decked herself out in Lakers gear as her team played the finals. Then, after the Los Angeles sports team won big, Rihanna did what she does best: she sang. The singer posted a video of herself belting out "We Are The Champions" by Queen, and it was a whole mood. Whether you're a basketball fan or not, Rihanna’s video singing to celebrate the Lakers’ NBA championship will get you so hype.

The Lakers' win marked their 17th championship, and since it was their first championship win following the death of Kobe Bryant, it was a special night for Lakers fans everywhere. Riri got festive AF with her celebration, buying gold and blue balloons and waving pom poms around with her friends. She also wore a jersey with Kobe Bryant's number (24) on the front, paying tribute to the famed Lakers player who passed away in January.

"If you ain’t on this time right now...bye," she captioned an Instagram video. "Lebron remains king. Lakers are the champs and Kobe is proud, A.D thank you! #Congratulations."

You can see Rihanna's video singing and celebrating the Lakers' win below.

Rihanna wasn't the only celeb who was all in her feels after the Lakers won big. Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa was watching from home, and sent her love to the team following the win.

“Congratulations @Lakers,” she wrote on Instagram. “Kobe was right, RP! ‘Stay the course, blockout the noise.’ Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this.”

Even Democratic vice president candidate Kamala Harris spoke out about the win. She congratulated the team via Twitter, saying, "Congrats @Lakers on your 17th NBA Championship last night. You make California proud."

Fans have been pleading for new music from Rihanna, and her impromptu rendition of "We Are The Champions" wasn't exactly what they had in mind. But — it will have hold us over for now as everyone continues to wait for her highly-anticipated return to music.