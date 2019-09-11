If your underwear drawer is in need of an ultra cool refresh (who doesn't like treating themselves to new bras and underwear?) then you're going to be thrilled to hear that Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is now available on Amazon. Yes, you read that right: the songstress' buzzy line of lingerie is now browsable on your favorite e-commerce site, meaning all of you Prime members can score sexy styles at lightning fast speed. Designer undies to your door within a single day of ordering them? What a time to be alive!

Having only launched in 2017, Savage X Fenty is still relatively new to the game, but what it lacks in years it more than makes up for in fans. That's to say that it boasts a huge customer base and puts one of the most anticipated fashion shows every season, thanks in part to the fact that it's inclusive AF. Styles range in size from 32A-42H and XS-3X, making it a brand that can truly be enjoyed by all. As for the pricing? Every piece is between $12 and $59, so it's also financially accessible.

This year, fans will be able to watch the Savage X Fenty fashion show on September 20 via Amazon Prime Video, as announced in a post on Instagram. Along with gorgeous lingerie, there will be performances by Halsey, Migos, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, ASAP Ferg, and Fabolous, as well as special appearances by Normani and Cara Delevingne. In other words, it's the runway show of a lifetime. Make sure you've got Prime in time for the event, and consider snagging a few of the Savage X Fenty pieces below in order to cheer the brand on in style.

Bodysuit Up

Wear it alone as a piece of sporty lingerie, or pair it with your favorite denim cutoffs for an easy weekend look. Either way, you'll feel fierce as hell.

Feeling Blue

This set is the perfect balance of sexy and sweet. It boasts a gorgeous two-tone lace featuring a floral design as well as scalloped edging and mini bows, but its sheer nature keeps it from feeling overly frilly or syrupy.

Dream Girl

This set is basically a whimsical watercolor painting in wearable form, and I think i might need five. The bra top features a strappy design on the neckline, which makes it feel ultra cool, while the briefs feature a cheeky cutout on the back.

Sheer Genius

Between its mesh neckline, lace detailing, and comfy design, there isn't anything about this bra I don't love. It's the perfect piece to reach for everyday and would look extra cool under a sheer white tee paired with some black boyfriend jeans and a black belt with silver conchos. Effortlessly rad and comfy to boot.

Wild Thing

This blue set is the cat's meow. Featuring a ruched bralette and itty bitty thong both cut from a vibrant cheetah print lace, it's equal parts playful and sexy — wear this under literally any outfit (or no outfit at all) and watch as your wild side comes out to play.