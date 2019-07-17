Anyone who's ever dealt with seasonal depression knows how terrible it can be to endure. For one 28-year-old man named Richard Walker, the burden is made a little lighter with the help of his girlfriend of over a year, Sasha. Richard Walker's girlfriend's notes to help his seasonal depression are pretty much the most heart warming things you'll see all day.

Here's some backstory before we get into the tweets. As I mentioned earlier, Richard suffers from seasonal depression. Unfortunately, because they're long distance, his girlfriend Sasha can't always be there to support him in person when he's suffering. You see, Richard lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, while Sasha lives in Kingston, Jamaica.

"My gf knows that I suffer from seasonal depression, and in order to help me with it she left me random messages in my apartment to make my smile," he wrote in a tweet posted on July 15, 2019. "It's been a week since she left and I'm still finding them the most obscure places. A thread."

The first one he found was waiting for him as soon as he got home. "HI BABY," it read. "Super big kiss. Go pee and go to the gym. I love you."

Then he found one on the toilet that simply said, "I love when you poop."

Then a more NSFW one when he got in the shower.

She even left a special goodnight note that she made him save especially for before he went to sleep. "Sweet dreams my baby," it wrote. "I love you. You're amazing. You're the best boyfriend, person, best friend a girl could ever have."

Then, when he woke up the next day, she even had another note that she had instructed him to open just then. Inside it wrote, "Smile every day because someone loves you!! Happy Thursday!!!"

And it doesn't end there! There was another note as soon as he opened his blinds.

And another when he opened his fridge.

Even one on his spice cabinet!

A simple one on his baskets.

Finally, almost a week after he left, he found one last note in his laundry room: "One day we'll live together. When I think of that it makes me happy. :)"

"The notes made me feel a myriad of emotions, but mostly joy and appreciation," says Richard. "Some of them made me laugh, like the poop one, the eggs one, and the eggplant one. The light kills darkness, and the bedtime notes made tear up because I felt loved. And the washing machine made me optimistic and inspired for the future, especially with her."

With thousands of likes, retweets, and replies, the thread obviously struck accord with Twitter users. "I was shocked when I saw the huge response. I initially posted it for our friends to see how silly she is, and why I love her," Richard says of his reaction to going viral. "Then a few hours later I saw that it was picking up traction within #JamaicanTwitter. I was really shocked when I woke up to messages from some of my friends who live in the US and friends who were the the UK telling me that the tweet is going viral."

"Sasha and I have been receiving statements of love, blessings, good luck, similar stories, and proposal demands since," he continues with a laugh. "I'm appreciative for the responses, and I'm glad we are able to shed some light, or potentially help others who also struggle with mental health. We're hoping that this message will be used for positivity, especially during trying and disheartening times that we're accustomed to seeing daily."

If one of your loved ones is suffering, remember that the best thing you can do is take Sasha's lead and make them feel loved.