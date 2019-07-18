Reviewers Swear By These Super Helpful Products On Amazon That Are All Under $30

In my youth, my online shopping baskets were always full of fun, superfluous items that only a teenager can spend money on without experiencing an overwhelming sense of buyer's remorse. Am I proud that I own the entire JAWS quadrilogy on Blu-ray? Sort of — but if I had the chance to take that $100 back and spend it on several affordable but useful products on Amazon, you can bet that my older and wiser self would hop on that opportunity.

Take a lesson from me now that I've learned to differentiate between necessary and needless: Instead of spending money on junk, opt for some genius life-hack products that are total game-changers — especially since every single one on this list comes in at under $30. From a portable door lock that gives you added security while you travel, to a laptop desk with built-in ventilation so your computer doesn't overheat, there are tons of affordable products on Amazon that can easily change your life for the better.

So what are you waiting for? Decide against a shark-related movie and instead invest in a product you're likely to use day in and day out — whether that's to streamline your chores, organize your clutter, or keep your coffee hot for hours after it's been brewed.