Reviewers Are Totally Obsessed With These 41 Strange Products Under $30

It takes a lot for me to obsess over something. It has to pique my interest with a unique quality — and when it comes to the absolute best products on Amazon, it's also has be a great bang for my buck — and that's what this list of strange products under $30 is.

So part of the allure of these slightly odd products is that every single item on this list is affordable. Now, don't get me wrong — I love shelling out some money on a fancy new product as much as the next person — but my wallet is never happy with me the morning after. On the other hand, dropping some cash on a cupping therapy set that's only $25 feels good — and the product is raved about, too.

And while I'm happy to admit that my standards are pretty high when it comes to selecting the products to share with you, it just so happens that each item on this list has passed the test with reviewers, too. From a drying lotion that takes care of blemishes overnight to a fire starter brick that's waterproof, you really can't go wrong with any of these life-changing products available on Amazon.