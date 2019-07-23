Getting paid to eat out and shop to your heart's desire sounds like it's the stuff of fairytales, but it could be reality for one lucky RetailMeNot employee. TBH, it almost sounds too good to be true, but RetailMeNot's Shopping Specialist job opening is a dream gig that gives you thousands of dollars to spend on eating, drinking, and shopping to your heart's desire — so, trust me, you won't want to sleep on submitting your application. The best part? Self-love is basically part of the job description, because you get to keep everything you buy while you're on the clock.

According to the job posting, which the retail company shared on Tuesday, July 23, they're on the lookout for a "shopping authority" who knows his or her way around both online stores and brick and mortar retailers. Per the description, the company's very first Shopping Specialist can expect to receive a $5,000 budget over the course of one week, which they can spend at top retailers while using special coupon codes and cash back offers from RetailMeNot's app. The best part is that you can keep everything you buy while you're on the job, so this gig will basically be subsidizing your new summer wardrobe, your electronics collection, or whatever you might want to spend your shopping budget on.

Now, you might be wondering what makes someone a "shopping authority" versus, you know, a regular shopper. The job description asks:

Do you find yourself dreaming of leisurely days shopping at the mall? Are you sick of cooking and wish you could spend all week dining out at your favorite restaurant chains? Do you find it hard to resist good sales or strategically take a moment or two to shop online at work? Are you on a first-name basis with your UPS, FedEx or USPS drivers?

If you answered with an enthusiastic "Heck yeah!" to all these questions, you can consider yourself a serious shopper "who’s on the cutting edge of finding the best deal" and should definitely consider applying to this gig.

Courtesy RetailMeNot

I checked out the job description for more details, and it sounds like they're looking for someone who has a minimum of two years shopping both in in-store and online retailers. Only savvy shoppers with a nose for good deals should apply, as they ask that applicants have "sharp navigation" skills and are well-versed in using coupons, cash back offers, promo codes, and other cash-saving venues that you'll be using on the RetailMeNot app.

Last but not least, you'll need to be legal to work in the U.S. and be at least 18 years old with a valid driver's license as well as a reliable way to get to all the stores you'll be asked to check out.

Honestly, this sounds all too good to be true, especially when you read the description. Basically, your responsibilities include spending your $5,000 weekly budget by buying at least one item each from at least five online and in-store retailers that are selected by RetailMeNot. In addition to using the gift cards, cash back offers, and promo codes that the company gives to you, you'll be testing out RetailMeNot's app and website.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If your adventures in retail therapy help you work up an appetite, you're in luck, as one meal per day will be comped up to $50 from RetailMeNot's list of approved restaurants.

Again, all you have to do is share your experiences with the team over at RetailMeNot, and you get to walk away with everything you bought that week as your "income." And while all your shopping won't make a dent in your bank account, don't think you'll have to pawn all your well-gotten goods to pay rent, either — the gig comes with a paid hourly wage, as well as the shopping stipend.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To apply, all you have to do is wait until Aug. 9 to send a video that's a maximum of one minute to the email address shoppingspecialist@rmn.com. In the clip, you'll want to introduce yourself while giving some insight on your style of shopping and how you find deals. You'll also want to share some reasons why you think you're the best person for the job and would make the ideal Shopping Specialist.

In the body of the email, you'll want to make sure that you share your name, any social media handles, your phone number, and a 100-word paragraph further explaining why you've got the whole "shopping authority" category on lockdown. From there, the company will contact you if they think you're a fit for the position, and let you know the next steps so you can start living your best life.

Again, RetailMeNot won't be accepting any applications until Aug. 9, so I'd mark that on your calendar and start brainstorming a creative way to stand out in your application video.