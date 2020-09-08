The nostalgia for early TV series was already running high even before the new decade. Jimmy Kimmel created a rating hits with Live in Front of a Studio Audience series, where modern-day actors recreated classic sitcom episodes. Kimmel pulled from the Norman Lear catalog of All In The Family, The Jeffersons, and Good Times, but the casting stayed true to the originals without gender or racial flipping. Now, Tracee Ellis Ross is preparing to do him one better. Regina King and Tracee Ellis Ross' Golden Girls Zoom special will over a brand new take on the beloved foursome, but starring Black women.

The original The Golden Girls ran seven seasons, from the mid-1980s to the early 1990s. Starring Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty, it featured four women over the age of 50, three widows, and one divorced, who shared a Miami house. The place technically belongs to Blanche (McClanahan), who rents out to Rose (White), and Dorothy (Arthur). But Dorothy is the ensemble's defacto lead and moves in her mother Sophia (Getty) after Sophia's retirement home burns down.

Today, The Golden Girls is considered one of the "most treasured sitcoms" in history. (Star Betty White, who is now 98, is likewise considered a national treasure.) The story of four very different women and their tightly-bonded friendship still resonates across generations.

If there were ever a perfect series for this sort of revival treatment, The Golden Girls is it, a fact that Ross and King have recognized. Moreover, rather than attempt to fight TV executives into recognizing this obvious fact, they're taking it directly to the masses via Zoom.

When you press play on Ross' Instagram, it flips to a photoshopped version of the famous poster, with the show's new stars: Ross, King, plus Alfre Woodard and Sanaa Latha.

Assuming the photoshop is keeping the same characters in the same places, King is playing Dorothy. Ross takes Betty White's role of the innocent Rose, Latha is Southern Belle Blanche, and Woodard is sharp-tongued Sophia. Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) will direct, though the announcement has not said if this is new material, or will reenact an episode from the original run, a la Live in Front of a Studio Audience.

Moreover, since this is a Zoom-sponsored event, it's also for a good cause. Lena Waithe will play host, spotlighting the civil rights organization Color of Change. Fans will have to register ahead of time to watch, but the event is free.

The Golden Girls' Zoom Where It Happens event premieres at 6 p.m ET on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.