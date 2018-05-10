You're probably familiar with the Reese's candy brand. You know, the company that brings you a winning combination of chocolate and peanut butter? Yeah, that's the one. Well, it turns out that Reese's is good for more than relieving a very stubborn sweet tooth. The candy brand's social media game is way more on point than you'd expect, and fans have recently noticed a little quirk about one of the Reese's social accounts. Reese's is only following Reese Witherspoon on Instagram, and people are loving this fun revelation.

If you're a lover of the 'gram, then you know your profile shares a few stats about your account. According to Cosmopolitan, eagle-eyed Reese's fans noticed the low number of accounts (one, to be exact) that Reese's is currently "following" on the app, and their curiosity led them to see who holds the honor of Reese's sole Instagram follow. As it turns out, it's none other than Reese Witherspoon's Instagram account.

I mean, it makes sense. If you make the decision to only follow one person on the 'gram, then you better make it count. Not only do Witherspoon and the candy brand share an affinity for the name "Reese," but Witherspoon is a quality follow if there ever was one (seriously, Witherspoon's IMDB page is basically a greatest-hits compilation — and I'd be lying if I said I didn't quote Legally Blonde at least once a week).

Reese's even acknowledged its "Reese" favoritism with a tweet reply.

Fans, of course, are loving this genius move by Reese's to align with the other greatest Reese in the world.

After a little digging, it turns out that Witherspoon doesn't return the favor of a follow on Instagram, but that doesn't mean the actress doesn't have love for the candy. Per Mashable, Witherspoon has previously given some major props to Reese's.

Last Halloween, she took to Twitter to share this Boomerang of her hiding her very own "secret stash" of Reese's candy. I mean, it is a smart move during the most competitive candy-collecting time of the year.

Reese's and Witherspoon previously got punny in 2016 when Witherspoon posted a tweet with a picture of a an aptly labeled bowl of Reese's Pieces, and she, of course, asked if they were all for her.

Reese's apparently had a punny quip ready and waiting, because the brand replied, and the Reese's tweets read, "FINALLY…we’ve had a joke ready for this exact moment. How does Reese Witherspoon eat her Reese’s? WIT-HER-SPOON."

Funny (or punny) or not, it turns out that the Reese's loyalty to Witherspoon only runs Instagram-deep. You can see on the Reese's Twitter page that the brand follows 1,125 accounts on Twitter. And after a quick check on the DoesFollow website, you'll see that Witherspoon is not among the list of accounts that Reese's follows on Twitter. Conversely, Witherspoon isn't keeping up with the latest news on the Reese's Twitter account either (aka she doesn't follow them on Twitter).

Judging from Witherspoon's tweets about the candy, it doesn't seem to matter that this is an apparent Instagram-only follow situation. When it comes down to it, Reese's and Witherspoon are both just likable AF. I hope it's only a matter of time until Reese's starts using lines from Witherspoon's movies to market its tasty treats. Something like, "Reese's gives you chocolate and peanut butter. Chocolate and peanut butter make you happy, and happy people just don't shoot their husbands."

OK, I might be reaching for the stars with that Legally Blonde-Reese's mashup, but something that was very real was Krispy Kreme's and Reese's recent doughnut collaboration. The Reese's Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut was a limited-time spring treat filled with a blended peanut butter Kreme, and it was almost as great as the Witherspoon-Reese's combination.

Sadly, the doughnut was only here for a short while, but Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are still readily available on your next grocery run. Plus, you can pick up a pack knowing that Witherspoon would totally approve.