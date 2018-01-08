Reese Witherspoon's Reaction To Nicole Kidman's Golden Globes Win Is Everything
Following Nicole Kidman's (not so surprising) win at this year's 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards for her portrayal of Celeste Wright in HBO hit series Big Little Lies, the real winners were us, the viewers, who got to see Reese Witherspoon reaction to Nicole Kidman's win as she delivered her acceptance speech. Honestly, it was too cute.
Kidman accepted the award for "Best Actress in a Limited Series", where Big Little Lies co-star Witherspoon was also nominated. Even despite Witherspoon's loss, it wasn't enough to dampen her excitement for her bestie's big moment. Instead, Witherspoon couldn't wipe the huge smile off her face as Kidman delivered her empowering acceptance speech.
The too cute for words moment, which has been captured by a number of social media users, shows Jessica Chastain, Witherspoon, and husband Keith Urban all gazing at Kidman in adoration. In fact, Witherspoon's reaction to the Golden Globes is eerily reminiscent to her expression at the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards, where Kidman was honored with the Actress Tribute, to which Witherspoon presented Kidman with the award as well as delivered a heartwarming introduction of the actress.
Read Witherspoon's full introduction of Kidman at the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards here.
Just look at the love on that face. We can't.
Kidman herself holds 80 filmography credits on IMDB as well as six credits as producers. So it comes to no surprise that Witherspoon has openly discussed how much Kidman's career has impacted her as an actress, citing her as one of her biggest role models. Same Reece, same.
So as we eagerly wait for the second season of Big Little Lies, which has been confirmed to continue with an additional seven episodes, it's unclear as to what exactly the plot will entail following the abrupt death of Perry Wright. While the team has asked Liane Moriarty, author of Big Little Lies, to brainstorm ideas that would fit a second season for the show, Mortiary has revealed to Australia's Sydney Morning Herald that though she won't write another book, the wheels are turning in her head as to all the new story lines she could introduce.
And, with Kidman and Witherspoon on board as Executive Producers for a second round, it's sure to be as dramatical, suspenseful, and overall incredible as the first.
Plus, the chance to see this kind of precious reaction at the next awards show? Sign us up.