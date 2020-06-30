When it comes to celebrity doppelgängers, there's no question over who is Reese Witherspoon's. The Morning Show actress shares some striking similarities with Carrie Underwood, so much so, one fan got them majorly confused. However, the two stars didn't seem to mind about the mix-up. Reese Witherspoon's reaction to being mistaken for Carrie Underwood was pure gold.

According to Witherspoon, she was in a parking lot when a fan confronted her asking if she was Carrie Underwood. While Witherspoon didn't reveal her true identity, she was unbelievably flattered by the fan's question. She took to Twitter on June 28 to recount the moment.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day," she wrote.

Well, it didn't take long for Underwood to catch wind of the tweet. The singer quickly responded to the tweet, saying, "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life." You can see Witherspoon and Underwood's reactions for yourself below.

Things got even more interesting when the fan who made the mix-up came across both stars' tweets.

"OMGGGG! That was ME. Haha, I swear when I walked away I was like wait, that was totally Reese Witherspoon! I could barley see your face cause the mask and hat but I knew you looked so familiar haha. I LOVE YOU," she tweeted.

The fan also re-told the whole story of approaching Witherspoon on TikTok, in a video that's now gone viral. According to the fan, when she approached Witherspoon, she simply said, "'Hey, oh no, I'm not Carrie Underwood, but have a great day."

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images/Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

"She was wearing a big cowboy hat and kind of a mask," she recalled. So I can't really really see her that well but I'm like, I' know I know her.' So I search Carrie Underwood and I'm like 'oh, she lives nearby.' That has to be her."

The fan may have had the wrong girl, but she sure wound up with a story to tell.