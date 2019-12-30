A post-NYE brunch just doesn't seem right without a Bloody Mary. And if you're in the mood for something a little different, Red Lobster is rolling out its very own version just in time to welcome 2020. The best part is Red Lobster's new Bloody Mary comes topped with one of the chain's famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits, so here's to starting off the new roaring '20s with this crave-worthy libation.

Come New Year's Day, you'll want to start the next decade off right by making brunch plans at the popular restaurant chain, which will be serving a limited-edition Bloody Mary nationwide from Monday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Feb. 2. The Lobster Claw Bloody Mary, as the tasty new cocktail has been dubbed by the company, promises to upgrade the basic sip you know and love with some signature toppings. In addition to a giant chilled Maine lobster claw and a jumbo shrimp, which is sure to make your New Year's Day cocktail of choice feel extra ~festive~, you'll be getting a garnish that's arguably Red Lobster's most beloved menu item. According to the company, your Lobster Claw Bloody Mary will come decked out with a buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuit, which makes it the perfect accompaniment for dipping or munching on between sips.

As for the drink itself, you can expect a mixture of Tito's Vodka with an in-house Bloody Mary Mix, which will also be served with a lime wedge, a green olive, and a rim made with spicy chipotle BBQ seasoning. In other words, this drank is pretty much guaranteed to be fire.

Again, this limited-edition cocktail will be making its way to Red Lobster locations starting on Dec. 30, so I'd recommend starting the celebrations off early and effectively nipping those Monday scaries in the bud. As a reminder, you have until Sunday, Feb. 2 to take your brunch game to the next level with this decked-out sip, so here's to starting off your 2020 in the most claw-some way possible.