Secret menus are all the rage, but they are even more desirable when the involve flavorful and juicy shrimp. That's my humble opinion, anyway. Perhaps you've heard about Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp deal. Well, right now it includes two new "secret menu" items for a savory meal. So, how do you order? Allow me to enlighten you.

Just weeks ago, Red Lobster unveiled their popular Endless Shrimp promotion. The seafood special launched on Tuesday, Sept. 4, according to a press release from Red Lobster. The deal offers patrons the chance to eat as much shrimp as they would like all for one appetizing price. As the deal gets in full swing, Red Lobster is releasing another fun, new way for customers to take advantage of some of their tasty shellfish offerings during their annual Endless Shrimp promotion. But there's a catch. These two new options aren't listed on the menu — yet. You'll need some insider information to place your order.

Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 10, customers can walk into any Red Lobster in the United States and order from a "secret menu." Hence the name "secret menu," you won't be able to find anything about the offerings on the actual Red Lobster menu. I spoke to Red Lobster about the mysterious deal, and here's what you need to know to order from the secretive selections. The two secret menu items are the Garlic-Grilled Shrimp Skewers and Popcorn Shrimp. Although they aren't detailed on the menu, these two seafood snacks are still a part of Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp promotion. Just ask your server for Garlic-Grilled Shrimp Skewers or Popcorn Shrimp and they will know exactly what you're talking about. Why not order both?

Red Lobster

If ordering from a secret menu makes you feel silly, let me ensure you that your server will know exactly what you are talking about. These foods are only available while supplies last, so make sure you schedule a lunch or dinner date at Red Lobster sooner rather than later.

There are other not-so-secret menu items included in Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp promotion. Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp menu features flavors like Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Hand-Breaded Shrimp. This year's menu also features two new flavors Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp and Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp. Oh, and one more thing to note. Red Lobster will also add the Parmesan Shrimp Scampi as Endless Shrimp option on Monday, Oct. 22 for a total of six flavors for you to choose from.

Red Lobster

I don't know about you, but I'm having a hard time choosing just one. Luckily, you can order as many different flavors as you'd like during the Endless Shrimp deal.

There's something fun and elusive about ordering from a secret menu. I've done it at Starbucks before and I've definitely felt a little ridiculous ordering from it because I feel like I shouldn't be. That said, I'm always happy with the end result. Plus, isn't it fun to be in on a secret? Popcorn Shrimp, here I come.