Rachel Lindsay is speaking out again after Hannah Brown used the N-word during a livestream. The first time Lindsay addressed the situation, she revealed she was "disappointed" in Brown's apology for using the word. Now, she's explaining why. Rachel Lindsey's quotes about Hannah Brown's apology for using the N-word explain a lot.

Brown came under fire for using the racial slur on May 16, after rapping the words to DaBaby's "Rockstar" in an Instagram live. Soon after, Lindsay, who is the only black Bachelorette in the 15-season history of the show, uploaded a lengthy video detailing her feelings. At the time, she revealed she had told her fellow Bachelor nation member to issue a video apology.

However, that didn't happen. Instead, the former Bachelorette uploaded a still photo of an apology message,

"I owe you all a major apology," Brown wrote. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

Lindsay felt Brown took the easy way out when it came to apologizing. During her May 25 appearance on Nick Viall‘s podcast The Viall Files, she broke down the exact conversation she had with Brown about the fiasco.

"When Hannah and I talked, she wanted to know what my thought was as to what she should do. She said, 'I want to ask you.' And she was very remorseful. She was very upset. She was embarrassed. She was admitting she was wrong, and she said she wanted to go on a Live," Lindsay recalled.

"She was going to go first and then bring me on. Twice, she got off the phone with me to tell me, 'Okay, I'm going to go do it. I'm just going to go get ready.' Hours later, nothing," she explained. "Then, we would talk on the phone. And then, hours later, nothing again until it was ultimately decided she wanted to do a statement."

Lindsay's disappointment stems from the fact Brown ended up posting an apology Lindsay claims Brown herself admitted was not good enough.

"The reason it disappointed me so much that Hannah decided to give a statement is because, [to] quote her words, 'A statement would be insincere,'" Lindsay told Viall. "And I believed her when she said it."

Ultimately, Brown didn't post a video apology, and she has not addressed the issue since her Instagram statement.