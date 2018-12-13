Being a fan of a couple who met on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is different from being a fan of any other celebrity couple. Why? Well, because the fans of these particular couples have had the unique opportunity of watching the people's love blossom from the start. As a result, we can't help but feel like we already know everything and anything there is to know about our favorite Bachelor Nation stars and their romances. But Rachel Lindsay's quote about her sex life with Bryan Abasolo during an interview with People proves that we don't quite know everything, after all.

Lindsay spilled the dirty deets while describing her favorite date night to the publication. “A perfect date night for us is staying indoors, ordering food, having a drink, being there with our dog, and just doing things away from everybody else,” she told People. “And we have great sex, I’m sorry. We do. We’re very passionate people, I think you saw that between us on the show, and it’s just important to keep that alive.”

I don't know about you, but all I can think is bow chicka wow wow. I guess we no longer have to wonder what their sex life is like!

Almost two years after meeting on Season 13 of The Bachelorette, Lindsay got candid about their unique how-we-met story.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“The way we found love, OK, that was public, but the way that we continue our love is very close-knit to us,” Lindsay told People. “It’s goofy, it’s silly, it’s honest, it’s open. We are very much so a yin and yang.”

“I’m a lot. I’m a big personality. I’m animated,” she continued. “That’s what dramatic people like to say, and he is reserved and such a good balance for me. I’m a big personality, but he checks me when I need to be checked, and we just vibe in a way that I can’t explain.”

After they didn't get an offer for a televised wedding special from ABC, Lindsay told People that she and Abasolo are moving forward with their own plans.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“It just wasn’t offered to us, and that’s nothing personal. It’s like, scheduling, timing, money, all of that,” Lindsay told People. “Now I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to plan this myself.’ And I’ve never been the girl who wanted to plan this huge major wedding. I wanted to wear pants. I wanted to go to a courthouse.”

After receiving the news, the couple has decided to push back their wedding date to leave more time for planning.

“I want to spend the rest of my life with a person, I’ve found that person, and I don’t think that I need to take a year to plan a wedding to show everybody that,” she explained to People.

“I want very small, family for sure, close friends,” she continued. “I’m going to hurt a lot of feelings, but it’s going to be what we want.”

Cheers to the happy couple and here's to a lifetime of great sex!