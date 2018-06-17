In her new album with JAY-Z, which the pair dropped as a surprise on Saturday, June 16, Beyoncé showed off the wide breadth of her musical skills, and these tweets about Beyoncé rapping on Everything Is Love prove that the Beyhive can't get enough of her immense, seemingly endless talent. The famous couple dropped the nine-track album with an announcement at the end of their concert in London. Since the release, fans have been pouring over the album, which is exclusive to TIDAL, and they've been fawning over the couple's incredible talents.

By now, everybody in the whole world knows that Beyoncé can sing (I mean, can we talk about the key changes in "Love On Top"?), and if someone out there is saying that she can't sing, y'all know that they're just a jealous hater. But the one musical talent of Bey's that's always been lurking there without quite taking flight was her rapping ability. Fans have seen bits of it here and there in various forms ("Hold Up" off Lemonade comes to mind), but on Everything Is Love, her rapping is on full display. Beyoncé drops verses across the album on a variety of tracks, and lots of fans had lots of thoughts about it.

Before I get to their thoughts, though, I'll give you a chance to judge Beyoncé's rapping for yourself. While Everything Is Love is currently exclusive to TIDAL, the couple also dropped a music video for a new track, "Apes**t," on YouTube, so you can get a taste there. Take a look:

Beyoncé on YouTube

So, as you can see there, Bey spends a majority of that track rapping at an extremely fast pace. It's an impressive speed, and the content of the lyrics is excellent as well, talking about how boss and lavish she and her husband are. Yes, JAY-Z has his own rap verse, but it's kind of like the visuals in the music video and onstage at their joint concert shows: JAY stands around a raps, while Beyoncé does explosive performances running around dancing and doing The Most. Yes, JAY can rap, of course. But JAY can't rap while also wearing heavy gowns and doing an exhausting dance routine — at least, as far as I've seen (prove it to me, JAY).

Many fans were, of course, impressed by Queen Bey and how she can apparently just do everything better than everyone, and they took to Twitter to say it.

Other real fans took to Twitter to remind everyone else that this isn't anything particularly new for her. Some even brought examples, like her star turn in Carmen: A Hip-Hopera: a real thing that happened once.

Of course, lots of people were just stanning over and listening closely to the content of her rap verses.

However, not everyone was impressed with Beyoncé's rapping on Everything Is Love.

No matter where you fall on the spectrum of opinions about Beyoncé rapping, at the end of the day, you're still out there listening to each of these tracks, so really, no matter what, Beyoncé is the winner here... and if you really want to get into it, TIDAL is the winner here, which means that JAY-Z is the winner here, so no matter how you cut it, well, capitalism wins, and JAY-Z and Beyoncé, as they make clear on this album, have more money than you.

Ultimately, is you're a fan of music, this is a great time to be alive, so I'll leave you with Queen Bey's own words: "crowd better savor."

You heard her.