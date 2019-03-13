Priyanka Chopra's Reaction To Nick Jonas & Miley Cyrus' Instagram Interaction Is Epic

In case you haven't been paying attention, Miley Cyrus has been hitting up Instagram nonstop over the last few days with a bunch of seriously epic nostalgic throwbacks. She started off posting pics of all the bad*ss women in her life as a tribute to last week's International Women's Day, and it seems that now she can't stop (and she won't stop). And TBH, who would even want her to? Def not a certain Jonas Brother, who slid into the "Malibu" singer's DMs to let her know how much he was loving the trip down memory lane. And Priyanka Chopra's reaction to Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus' Instagram interaction is a must-read, because it will totally make your day.

What happened was this: First, Miley shared a throwback pic of herself with her little sister Noah. In it, she was wearing a Jonas Brothers t-shirt. You remember that the two former Disney Channel stars dated from, like, 2006-2007, right? OK, good.

Then, on March 12, Cyrus did that thing you're never supposed to do — she screenshotted Jonas' reaction to the photo via DM and posted it to her Instagram for the whole world to see.

"That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," she captioned her gallery post.

Dayummm, sis!

The first slide of the post featured a clip of Cyrus whipping her hair back and forth to the line: "You like my hair/ Gee thanks just bought it" from Ariana Grande's "7 Rings." Cuuuute. But if you then swiped left, you'd have been treated to the screenshot of Jonas' comment which read:

Amazing. These throwback shots have been 🔥.

He's not wrong.

And the story doesn't end there, you guys! Because then Chopra rolled up to Cyrus's Insta and dropped this little quip into the comment section:

Lol...Haha..Hubby is right. These posts are 🔥

Such a good sport.

Oh, and then Hailey Bieber decided to get in on the comment action, too.

"Yessssss hahaha 🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

Sidebar: I think I need to start using the fire emoji more.

Anyhoo, I totally forgot how much I used to ship Niley as a couple back in the early aughts, even though the word "ship" wasn't a thing we ever said back then. But now that these two are happily married to other people, I think it's pretty cool that they've 1) somehow managed to stay friends, and 2) are clearly still so supportive of each other.

Nick even revealed in a recent interview that his favorite Jonas Brothers song is actually one of his collabs with Miley.

"She’s a real singer, but we knew that ‘cause we grew up with her," Nick explained. "We had a song with her back in the day called 'Before the Storm,' which is my favorite catalog song of the Jonas Brothers. And at that point she was 16 and she was singing her *ss off. So, it’s no surprise now that people are coming around to [her talent]. But I’m sitting around going, 'Told you so.'"

This friendship is such a mood.

In fact, it's totally 🔥🔥🔥.