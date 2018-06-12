Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Astrological Compatibility Shows They're A Heavenly Match

It looks like things are starting to really heat up between Hollywood's newest rumored celebrity couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. While there has been no “official” confirmation, these two ridiculously hot people being ridiculously hot together sure are acting like it. So, if they’re not telling, it looks like were going to have to look to the stars for some insight into Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' astrological compatibility for the answers.

Some quick back story on this alleged duo, in case you haven't been following along: The rumors actually started back in 2017 when the two attended the Met Gala together. When Chopra was later asked about it by Jimmy Kimmel, she downplayed the date as being more about convenience — but she got plenty blushy when Kimmel put her on the spot.

Since then, the two have continuously been spotted out together, including at a performance of Beauty and the Beast Live at the Hollywood Bowl on May 25, followed by an L.A. Dodgers game the very next day. Back-to-back dates! However, the clearest sign that things are getting more serious between these two took place over the June 9 weekend when Chopra accompanied Jonas to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli's wedding in Atlantic City. Meeting the family, perhaps?

So yeah, that's adorable, and of course we're rooting for them! But do these two (if they are in fact a bonafide couple) have what it takes to go the distance? Chopra's July 18 birthday makes her a Cancer (a water sign) and Jonas, a Virgo (Earth sign), was born September 16. Here's what we know about this harmonious pairing.

They take it slow, but grow a powerful bond. Giphy The alleged couple may have started dating as far back as last year, but not making it official makes sense for a Virgo and Cancer pairing. Both signs have a deep and reverent appreciation for commitment and monogamy, but believe in taking things very slowly and are extremely reserved. Emotional Cancer is easily wounded, so it takes time for them to emerge from their shell, and Virgo can’t get out of their own head, so it just takes a while before they are able to trust what they are feeling enough to drop their walls. But both signs are worth waiting for, because they both want the same thing from a relationship: stability. When these two signs find each other, they are often the salve for old wounds. Empathetic Cancer and intuitive Virgo are able to recognize old hurts, and are willing to help the other heal them.

They both share a love for the finer things in life. Giphy One of the places Chopra and Jonas were spotted out together was on a yacht. No surprise there, as both Virgo and Cancer have champagne tastes and fortunately, these two are on a champagne budget. If they do end up together, you can expect that they will live a luxurious life — and enjoy every second of it. While they love spending time together and enjoy many of the same things in life, they can get in trouble with their communication styles. Cancers, ruled by the Moon, are very in touch with their emotions and tend to wear their hearts on their sleeves. Virgo, ruled by Mercury, is more analytical (and let's be honest, often critical) and tends to say exactly what's on their mind. This can be an excellent balance if they are able find a way to effectively communicate. It's all about balancing emotional honesty and tact. If they can do that, they will flourish, but there will definitely be some hurt feelings along the way.