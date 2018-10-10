We're just a few short days away from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's fall wedding on Oct. 12, 2018, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and I am getting pumped. New details about the wedding are popping up left and right, like the royal guest list and theories about what Princess Eugenie's wedding dress will look like, but now we've gotten confirmation about who was chosen to be in Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding party, and let me tell you, it's chock full of royalty.

According to E! News, the soon-to-be newlyweds officially announced their wedding party on Wednesday, Oct. 10, and there are some names that you'll definitely know. It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton's 5-year-old son, Prince George, will serve as a page boy. Their daughter, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, will be a bridesmaid. If these titles for the pint-sized royals sound familiar, that's because they served the same roles at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19 before they became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (in the very same chapel, too). If this doesn't ring a bell for you, then perhaps showing you pictures of just how freaking adorable they looked might spark a little something in the back of your brain:

Here's Prince George looking too cute for words:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Can you even deal? Because I can't deal.

And here's Princess Charlotte, looking sweeter than anything:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Looking like a literal princess if you ask me.

And if you think that these two kiddos are the only royals in the wedding party, think again. According to E! News, second cousins Savannah Philips and Isla Philips will also be bridesmaids, as well as Maud Windsor, who is Princess Eugenie's 5-year-old goddaughter. The publication also reports that "Mia Tindall, the 4-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's' granddaughter Zara Tindall, will perform the duty as will 6-year-old Theodora Williams." Louis de Givenchy, 6, will also join George as a page boy.

But wait, there's more!

"Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 14, and Viscount Severn, 10, will serve as special attendants," and it's also been confirmed that Princess Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, will be her maid of honor and Jack Brooksbank's brother, Thomas, will be his best man.

So now that we know who will be by the couple's side on their big day, the next question that people are dying to know the answer to is what Princess Eugenie's wedding dress will look like. While we haven't heard anything specific from the royal herself, she did tell British Vogue a few dress details, like how strong-willed she was about choosing her gown and the designer she went with. "[The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away ... I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it."

And now that we know Princess Eugenie's wedding will be streamed after BBC initially declined to broadcast the event, I am getting all sorts of excited. Thankfully other networks like TLC stepped in to broadcast the whole glorious thing, so if you want to know how to stream Princess Eugenie’s wedding, you now have got plenty of options.

I know that Oct. 12 is soo close, but here's hoping that the next few days move at warp speed so that we can see this wedding take place. Cheers to (almost) newlyweds!