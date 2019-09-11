Princess Charlotte is classy, cute, and a little bit of a rebel, amirite?! While the the royal tiny tot is always dressed to impress, she's still a kid at heart. Like, remember when her mother asked her to wave at reporters and she stuck her tongue out at them instead? Iconic. Now, Princess Charlotte's nursery school nickname has been revealed and it is the most fitting moniker of them all.

Sept. 5 was a big day for Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. That's because it was her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea Day School. Her brother, Prince George, has already been attending for two years, so it'll be nice for Princess Charlotte to have her big brother around to show her the ropes. Like, the fact that she'll go by a different name.

At Thomas's Battersea, neither royal child is called "Royal Highness" or "Prince" and "Princess;" rather Charlotte will go by Charlotte Cambridge. Cute, but doesn't compare to her nickname from nursery school.

As royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight, Princess Charlotte also goes by the nickname "Warrior Princess." Epic. "Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously she is a princess but she is quite a tomboy," Nicholl said to the outlet. "She loves climbing trees and she's very much an adventurer." She's also my kind of princess.

At Thomas's Battersea "Warrior Princess" Charlotte will be required to wear the same uniform and backpack as her classmates. However, she's already made her backpack all her own by adding a statement sparkly unicorn keychain. Attagirl! You can check it out in this cute photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton walking Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the school grounds.

Aww... you can just see the excitement in her eyes. I'm sure the "warrior princess" within is looking forward to the expansive playground the $23,000-a-year institution has to offer. Although according to Nicholl, despite the price tag, the institution was sought out by Prince William and Middleton specifically because it is "very normal."

"One of the reasons they've chosen [this] school is because it is very, very normal and they're getting a very ordinary education — albeit a very privileged education — but they're treated like any other child," Nicholl said. "There's no special treatment for George, there won't be any special treatment for Charlotte either."

But, that doesn't mean the school isn't delighted to have the royals. In fact, Thomas' Battersea's headmaster Simon O’Malley seems quite happy to have Princess Charlotte enrolled at his school. In May, he released this statement: "We are delighted that the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

Well, September is here and Princess Charlotte is said to have quite the aggressive course load. A royal source told Entertainment Tonight, her class schedule includes reading, math, French, music, drama, ballet, and a computer class. But, being a "warrior princess" and all, I doubt Princess Charlotte will have any real problems.