Shout it from the rooftops — another royal wedding is in the works! I’m squealing with joy over the news of Princess Beatrice’s engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Duke of York announced the news in a statement on Sept. 26, along with a dazzling set of photos of the couple (and that gorgeous ring). Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's relationship timeline proves their love story is the stuff of fairytales, and I’ll be crying about it until approximately the end of time. NBD.

Beatrice and Edoardo shared their own thoughts in the statement, saying, “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married … We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.” Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie took the engagement photos, and she posted a message of congratulations to the couple on Instagram, writing, “It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.”

Just how long has this engagement been in the works? Here’s your deep dive into the details.

Sept. 2018: Beatrice and Edoardo met. Beatrice and Edoardo reportedly met for the first time in Sept. 2018, according to The Sun. A source told the paper they were introduced by a mutual friend. However, there’s also speculation that they knew each other previously, with a source telling People that Edoardo was a family friend, and their parents were already acquainted. In a statement on the Duke of York's website, Edoardo's parents, Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, noted, "Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see."

Nov. 2018: News broke about their rumored relationship. By the time news of the relationship surfaced, the couple was reportedly already getting serious. A source told The Sun, “Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time.” The source added that Beatrice’s family was excited about the relationship, saying, “Everyone is thrilled that Bea is so happy and in such a good place right now.”

March 12, 2019: The couple made their first public appearance together. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Beatrice and Edoardo confirmed their relationship when they appeared together at a National Portrait Gallery gala in London on March 12. Kate Middleton was apparently also at this gala, so I think it’s safe to say Edoardo had met the extended family by this point.

Mar. 18, 2019: They were spotted holding hands in NYC. Just six days after the gala, the couple was photographed holding hands in NYC. Edoardo even flashed a cute thumbs up to the cameras.

Apr. 1, 2019: They attended the Bahrain Grand Prix with Beatrice’s family. Beatrice and Edoardo joined her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, at a racing event in Bahrain, hanging out with famous jockey Frankie Dettori.

Apr. 2019: Edoardo reportedly moved in with Beatrice. On Apr. 7, The Sun reported that Edoardo had moved into Beatrice’s apartment at St. James’ Palace and was spending "most of his time there.” You know, just incredibly casual palace life with bae. Typical couple things!

May 18, 2019: They stepped out at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor. Lady Gabriella Windsor, Beatrice’s second cousin, married Thomas Kingston at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — the place where both Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s weddings were held. Beatrice and Edoardo looked dapper together, and I can only wonder if they had dreams of their own upcoming wedding.

June 4, 2019: Beatrice and Edoardo went on a double date with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. The two couples were photographed out to dinner in Notting Hill, looking super friendly and sparking further speculation that Beatrice and Edoardo were in this for the long haul.

June 14, 2019: The couple attended an event hosted by Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew’s annual Pitch@Palace entrepreneur event was held at St. James’ Palace, and Beatrice and Edoardo hung out and mingled with guests throughout the night.

July 10, 2019: They were photographed together at an event with Lenny Kravitz. Richard Young/Shutterstock The couple once again posed for official shots with cameras at the launch of Lenny Kravitz’s Assemblage exhibition in London.