When you imagine marrying a prince, what does that fantasy look like? Mine involves lots of thrones, bite-sized cucumber sandwiches, and fabulous outfits. While all of those things very well may be a part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's lives, tennis is reportedly another large component. And Prince William's reported quote about tennis with Kate Middleton makes it clear they are absolutely not messing around when it comes to the sport.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, former Australian tennis star Rod Laver opened up about a conversation he reportedly had with William regarding Kate's tennis skills. “I’d met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit,” he told the Daily Mail. “They play tennis against each other. William told me he couldn’t beat her.”

So these two are reportedly not just engaging in a totally chill, leisurely game of tennis. They're legit competing against each other — I'm envisioning lots of grunting and lots of sweat — and Kate is reportedly mopping the floor with William. This is the kind of gossip I never knew I needed.

While the visual of them running around a tennis court drenched in sweat trying to do anything in their power to beat each other totally contradicts my own personal fantasy of how leisurely every second of royal life would be, it shouldn't really come as a huge shock to any diehard fans of the couple.

First of all, Middleton has made no effort to keep her love of tennis a secret. In addition to being a regular at Wimbledon (remember those iconic pictures of her and Meghan there together in 2019?), People reports Middleton also donates to the All England Lawn Tennis Club and even reportedly has her own tennis court at the gorgeous country home she shares with William and their three children.

In addition to Kate's passion for tennis, there's also the fact that she's been open about having a little competitive streak when it comes to her husband. “No pressure, but I do want to beat my husband,” Middleton reportedly told her crew during a boat race in 2017, according to People.

Unfortunately, William wound up beating her during that boat race. But thankfully it sounds like she reportedly has him beat when it comes to tennis.