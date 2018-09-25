Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for years, and have built their own adorable, envy-worthy family. To have weathered the trial and tribulations of living in the public eye, they must surely have a strong foundation in their relationship. Prince William and Kate Middleton's zodiac signs show that they're a complementary power couple. William's birthday is June 21, 1982, which makes his sun sign Cancer, while Kate Middleton's birthday is January 9, 1982, which makes her a Capricorn.

I spoke with Annabel Gat, horoscopes writer for Broadly, about what William and Kate's zodiac signs reveal about their relationship. She offered the inside scoop on what makes this couple work.

"Cancer and Capricorn are exactly opposite each other on the zodiac wheel, so while, yes, they’re opposites, they also really complement each other," Gat tells Elite Daily. "Capricorn has a reputation for being cold, while Cancer’s tough crab shell is hard to penetrate… but, on the inside, both of these signs really care about family, security, and having a good time — straight-laced Capricorn is ruled by the Devil card in the tarot, so it’s not like this business-minded sign doesn’t know how to party! And, Cancer might be known [for] being moody, but they certainly have a wacky sense of humor — they're a one-person carnival."

Their communication styles differ: Gat says that Cancer (William) is "detailed" when communicating, while Capricorn (Kate) looks for "deeper meaning" in what someone else says. But she adds that it's a very complementary "energy." No wonder these two have been together since their college days.

She says that they both prioritize spending time with family and enjoy hosting people. As for their individual ways to wind down? Gat offers hiking for Capricorn, and a beach getaway for Cancer.

I asked Gat if there may be any possible roadblocks for the royal couple.

"If Cancer is upset, they need to communicate, not assume people are mind-readers," Gat says. "Capricorn is especially annoyed when people don’t make their needs and boundaries known — they don’t want to be left out of the loop on that kind of thing, because it doesn’t give them a chance to be a good partner."

She adds that as a Capricorn, Kate will have to keep an eye out for a "tendency to be judgmental or overly pessimistic" and that while her husband's sign can be empathetic, "If Capricorn's melancholy gloom is too overwhelming for them, the crab will retreat."

Well, while Kate definitely has the public persona of being pretty put-together, she doesn't necessarily come off as cold. It seems to make sense, though, that this couple simply works and they've made their relationship a success. It is, in fact, written in the stars.

