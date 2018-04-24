While this photo is very similar to the one above, the presence of their feet in the image offers us an entirely new dimension to focus on. "We can glean sheer love from their feet," notes Reiman. "Here Will is pointing his left foot towards Kate and Kate's body is oriented towards Will."

In general, throughout the pictures Reiman points out that Kate is consistently making eye contact with her husband and offering him "sincere smiles" while he guides her gently. "This is a sign that shows she is comfortable with his protection," she explains. "She is in love."

For his part, Reiman notes that Will is consistently looking at his wife with warmth and affection while still making an effort to keep her safe as he guides her down the stairs. "They hold hands with his hand towards the outside - another indicator of protection," she explains. "He also offers his playful side by making a silly face at the baby. He does the same with the baby #3. In addition, he shows a playful side by making goo goo eyes at the baby demonstrating his warmth and openness (which is clearly well received by Kate as she looks up at him smiling)."

The bottomline? They're literally perfect. Congrats to the happy couple on their third baby!

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!