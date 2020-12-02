Prince Harry has long been on a mission to better the world around him, but his life's work got even more meaning when he and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie, in May 2018. In the past year, the couple has made drastic changes in their life, including stepping back as senior royals to help give Archie a more normal life, and it seems they'll do whatever it takes to keep him safe, happy, and healthy — and that goes beyond just focusing on what happens within their own home. Prince Harry's quotes about making the world better for Archie are so thoughtful.

Prior to becoming a dad, Harry was vocal about his love for nature and his hope to preserve our planet for the next generation. He's worked as a royal patron of the Rhino Conservation Botswana charity, he's the conservation president of NGO African Parks, and he's lent a hand to the forest conservation network of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy. While all of this has surely made a difference, Harry now feels like he's got an even bigger part to play in helping keep the world afloat — and here's why.

"The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?" Harry said in a launch video for WaterBear Network. "We can't steal their future. We really can't. That's not the job we're here for."

Harry doesn't believe in speaking out but not stepping up. "For me, it’s about putting the do's behind the say's, and that is something that WaterBear is going to be doing: capitalizing on a community of doers," he said. "There’s a lot of people that say, but this is about action."

Harry also shared that "being in nature is the most healing part of life."

Archie's got two great role models to look up to, that's for sure.