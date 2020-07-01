Several weeks after Meghan Markle spoke out in support of Black Lives Matter, Prince Harry made his voice heard as well. The Duke addressed the Black Lives Matter movement in a virtual speech at the annual Diana Awards held in honor of his late mother on July 1, which would have been her 59th birthday. The speech came as a total surprise for those tuning in, and every word of Prince Harry's Diana Awards speech was so moving.

Despite not being able to hold an in-person event due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pince Harry delivered a powerful speech from home. He began by reflecting on the way his late mother cared for others.

"I know that my mother has been an inspiration to many of you, and I can assure you she would have been fighting in your corner. Like many of you, she never took the easy route, or the popular one, or the comfortable one. But she stood for something, and she stood up for people who needed it," he said. "Right now, we are seeing situations around the world where division, isolation, and anger are dominating, as pain and trauma come to the surface. But I see the greatest hope in people like you, and I'm confident about the world's future and its ability to heal because it is in your hands."

You can watch Harry's speech below.

Harry went on to reflect on recent words from his wife, who gave a virtual commencement speech for her Los Angeles high school, and largely used the speech to address systemic racism in America.

"My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven't done enough to right the wrongs of the past. I, too, am sorry, sorry that we haven't got the world to a place you deserve it to be," said Harry. "Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic. Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame to create a better world for all of you."

Harry pledged to be on the right side of history, and to continue fighting for racial equality alongside his wife. "I want you to know that we are committed to being part of the solution and to being part of the change that you are all leading."

"Now is the time," Harry concluded, and it's safe to say Diana would be proud.